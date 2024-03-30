https://sputnikglobe.com/20240330/big-names-rake-it-in--1117650269.html

Big Names Rake It In

US President Joe Biden brought out some big names to help him rake in more than $26 million for his reelection campaign, setting a record for the most funds raised for a single political event in the US.

US President Joe Biden brought out some big names to help him rake in more than $26 million for his reelection campaign, setting a record for the most funds raised for a single political event in the US. Former Democratic presidents of the US Barack Obama and Bill Clinton helped fuel the event's fervor. Tickets for the event started at $250, though some donors contributed half a million dollars and were compensated with a photo taken by photographer Annie Leibovitz in which they could pose with the three presidents.The fundraiser took place at Radio City Music Hall in New York City where more than 5,000 people appeared, including celebrities and musicians. Hollywood stars like actor and comedian Mindy Kaling hosted the program, and late night host Stephen Colbert moderated a conversation between Biden, Clinton and Obama.The event was interrupted at least five times by pro-Palestinian protesters. The shouts from protestors included “blood on your hands” which reportedly drew moments of frustration from the former presidents on stage, including former President Obama. Outside of the venue, more than 100 pro-Palestinian protesters chanted slogans such as, “Biden, Biden, you’re a liar.” and waved Palestinian flags with anti-war messages.The three presidents argued that the Biden administration has enough moral clarity to lead Israel and Palestine to a peaceful resolution, arguing that a two-state solution is still an option. But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly rejected the idea of a two-state solution, and has said that Palestinian statehood would not be compatible with Israel’s security needs.While the fundraiser showed that Biden’s campaign advantages include a sizable war chest—nearly double of what former President Donald Trump has collected for the month of January—and a unified party, the president is going to face roadblocks due to his administration’s unwavering support of Israel. A poll this month revealed that 55% of Americans oppose Israel’s military offensive, marking a 10% increase since November 2023.And on Friday, the Biden administration approved the transfer of billions of dollars of military equipment to Israel, despite the death toll of Palestinians climbing to more than 32,000, with more than 75,000 injured, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

americas

