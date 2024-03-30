https://sputnikglobe.com/20240330/nine-days-after-terrorist-attack-at-crocus-city-hall-1117658403.html

Nine Days After Terrorist Attack at Crocus City Hall

A shooting occurred on March 22 in the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the city of Krasnogorsk, just outside Moscow, followed by a massive fire. The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said that at least 143 people were killed as a result of the terrorist attack.

Today marks nine days since terrorists carried out a heinous attack on Crocus City Hall. The spontaneous memorial near the concert hall stretches dozens of yards. People have brought flowers, toys, candles, sweets, and photos of those who were killed in the terrorist attack.The Orthodox Church commemorates three, nine, and forty days after death. The ninth day is marked by a funeral and requiem liturgy.More than 7,700 people in Moscow have donated blood for the injured. Men, women, young people, and troops from the special operation zone have been queuing at donor stations.The victims of the terrorist attack were honored with a minute of silence, and flowers were laid at the memorial. The ceremony was attended by ambassadors of several dozen countries, including South Africa, Iran, and Israel, as well as representatives of the United States, EU countries, Africa, and Latin America.

