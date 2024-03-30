International
Nine Days After Terrorist Attack at Crocus City Hall
Nine Days After Terrorist Attack at Crocus City Hall
Sputnik International
A shooting occurred on March 22 in the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the city of Krasnogorsk, just outside Moscow, followed by a massive fire. The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said that at least 143 people were killed as a result of the terrorist attack.
Today marks nine days since terrorists carried out a heinous attack on Crocus City Hall. The spontaneous memorial near the concert hall stretches dozens of yards. People have brought flowers, toys, candles, sweets, and photos of those who were killed in the terrorist attack.The Orthodox Church commemorates three, nine, and forty days after death. The ninth day is marked by a funeral and requiem liturgy.More than 7,700 people in Moscow have donated blood for the injured. Men, women, young people, and troops from the special operation zone have been queuing at donor stations.The victims of the terrorist attack were honored with a minute of silence, and flowers were laid at the memorial. The ceremony was attended by ambassadors of several dozen countries, including South Africa, Iran, and Israel, as well as representatives of the United States, EU countries, Africa, and Latin America.
Nine Days After Terrorist Attack at Crocus City Hall

13:00 GMT 30.03.2024
A shooting occurred on March 22 at the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the city of Krasnogorsk, just outside Moscow, followed by a massive fire. The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said that at least 143 people were killed as a result of the terrorist attack.
Today marks nine days since terrorists carried out a heinous attack on Crocus City Hall. The spontaneous memorial near the concert hall stretches dozens of yards. People have brought flowers, toys, candles, sweets, and photos of those who were killed in the terrorist attack.
The Orthodox Church commemorates three, nine, and forty days after death. The ninth day is marked by a funeral and requiem liturgy.
More than 7,700 people in Moscow have donated blood for the injured. Men, women, young people, and troops from the special operation zone have been queuing at donor stations.
The victims of the terrorist attack were honored with a minute of silence, and flowers were laid at the memorial. The ceremony was attended by ambassadors of several dozen countries, including South Africa, Iran, and Israel, as well as representatives of the United States, EU countries, Africa, and Latin America.
People gather at a spontaneous memorial to commemorate victims of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall.

People gather at a spontaneous memorial to commemorate victims of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall.

A woman holds a white dove during a requiem liturgy for the victims of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall.
People with a poster colored as the Russian and Serbian flags stand by the memorial in the Moscow region.

People with a poster colored as the Russian and Serbian flags stand by the memorial in the Moscow region.

Russian Orthodox Archbishop Foma holds a requiem liturgy for the victims of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall.

Russian Orthodox Archbishop Foma holds a requiem liturgy for the victims of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall.

At the end of the memorial liturgy, the archbishop laid a wreath of white flowers depicting an eight-pointed cross on behalf of the Russian Patriarch.

At the end of the memorial liturgy, the archbishop laid a wreath of white flowers depicting an eight-pointed cross on behalf of the Russian Patriarch.

People attend a funeral liturgy for the victims of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall.

People attend a funeral liturgy for the victims of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall.

Rostov soccer club athletes listen to the funeral liturgy for the victims of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall.

Rostov soccer club athletes listen to the funeral liturgy for the victims of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall.

