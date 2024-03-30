https://sputnikglobe.com/20240330/palestinian-political-groups-reject-israels-proposal-to-send-arab-troops-to-gaza---hamas-1117665373.html
Palestinian Political Groups Reject Israel's Proposal to Send Arab Troops to Gaza - Hamas
Palestinian Political Groups Reject Israel's Proposal to Send Arab Troops to Gaza - Hamas
Sputnik International
Political groups making up the Alliance of Palestinian Forces have rejected Israel's proposal to send Arab troops to the Gaza Strip, Palestinian movement Hamas said.
On Friday, Axios reported, citing two senior Israeli officials, that Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, during his recent visit to the United States, suggested forming a multinational contingent with Arab troops to bolster Gaza's law and order and ensure safe humanitarian aid delivery.
Palestinian Political Groups Reject Israel's Proposal to Send Arab Troops to Gaza - Hamas
TUNIS (Sputnik) - Political groups making up the Alliance of Palestinian Forces have rejected Israel's proposal to send Arab troops to the Gaza Strip, Palestinian movement Hamas said on Saturday.
On Friday, Axios reported, citing two senior Israeli officials, that Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, during his recent visit to the United States, suggested forming a multinational contingent with Arab troops to bolster Gaza's law and order and ensure safe humanitarian aid delivery.
"The factions of the Alliance of Palestinian Forces reject the Israeli proposal to send Arab forces to govern Gaza and warn against its consequences," Hamas said in a statement.
The statement also claimed that the Israeli proposal was "a new Zionist trap and a lie."
"Turning to certain Arab countries for help, it [Israel], together with the US, seeks to avoid a horrible defeat they have suffered ... to get the occupation army out of the huge moor it finds itself trapped in the Gaza Strip," the statement read.
Aside from Hamas, the Alliance includes Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine and several other organizations that have their own military wings.
On Thursday, the International Court of Justice said that Israel must ensure the unhindered access of humanitarian aid and all necessary services to the Gaza Strip.