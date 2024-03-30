https://sputnikglobe.com/20240330/russia-finds-new-evidence-linking-ukraine-to-moscow-concert-hall-terrorist-attack-1117648010.html
Russia Finds New Evidence Linking Ukraine to Moscow Concert Hall Terrorist Attack
In this installment of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas delve into recent global affairs, with a spotlight on the new evidence that points fingers to Ukraine behind the Moscow Concert Hall attack.
Russia Finds New Evidence Linking Ukraine to Moscow Concert Hall Terrorist Attack
In this installment of Fault Lines, hosts Melik Abdul and Jamarl Thomas delve into recent global affairs, with a spotlight on the new evidence that points fingers to Ukraine behind the Moscow Concert Hall attack.
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security Analyst
Amy DeLaura: Journalist and Video Director at Washington Examiner
Andrii Telizhenko: Ukrainian Whistleblower and Former Diplomat

In the first hour, Fault Lines spoke to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the Moscow concert hall terrorist attack and the evidence Russia's Investigative Committee found suggesting that the gunmen responsible, which resulted in the deaths of over 140 people, had ties to "Ukrainian nationalists."

In the second hour, journalist Amy DeLaura joins Fault Lines to discuss President Biden's recent fundraiser in New York, where luminaries such as Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and Hollywood stars rallied to support Biden's reelection campaign, raising a record $25 million. However, the event faced opposition outside the venue, with a large crowd protesting against US support for Israel in the Gaza War.

In the last hour, whistleblower Andrii Telizhenko shares insights with Fault Lines about Qatar's investment in the US news outlet Newsmax and its potential impact on their coverage of the Qatari government.
