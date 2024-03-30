https://sputnikglobe.com/20240330/russian-fpv-drones-will-protect-black-sea-fleet-from-unmanned-ukrainian-boats-1117654175.html

Russian FPV Drones Will Protect Black Sea Fleet From Unmanned Ukrainian Boats

Russian first-person view (FPV) drones will be able to protect the Black Sea Fleet from unmanned Ukrainian boats, with the training of drone operators for the Russian navy already underway, Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions CEO Dmitry Kuzyakin told Sputnik.

"FPV drones in the future may become an effective and cheap means of defeating the enemy's unmanned boats. I do not rule out that in the future we will see a 'drone war' on the Black Sea ... Today we are working in this direction, keeping in touch with our sailors and training their specialists. Navy specialists have shown a very keen interest in this topic," Kuzyakin said. Ukraine has repeatedly attempted to use unmanned boats to attack Russian ships, civilian vessels and ports, as well as the Crimean bridge. A separate maritime drone brigade has been reportedly established in the Ukrainian navy. The Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions is engaged in a full range of FPV combat applications: from operator training to drone production.

