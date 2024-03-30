International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240330/russian-fpv-drones-will-protect-black-sea-fleet-from-unmanned-ukrainian-boats-1117654175.html
Russian FPV Drones Will Protect Black Sea Fleet From Unmanned Ukrainian Boats
Russian FPV Drones Will Protect Black Sea Fleet From Unmanned Ukrainian Boats
Sputnik International
Russian first-person view (FPV) drones will be able to protect the Black Sea Fleet from unmanned Ukrainian boats, with the training of drone operators for the Russian navy already underway, Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions CEO Dmitry Kuzyakin told Sputnik.
2024-03-30T08:27+0000
2024-03-30T08:27+0000
military
ukraine
russia
black sea
navy
drones
uav
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/18/1116953537_0:0:3075:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_8f8765931313d9b4dcefdc08e35cb0ee.jpg
"FPV drones in the future may become an effective and cheap means of defeating the enemy's unmanned boats. I do not rule out that in the future we will see a 'drone war' on the Black Sea ... Today we are working in this direction, keeping in touch with our sailors and training their specialists. Navy specialists have shown a very keen interest in this topic," Kuzyakin said. Ukraine has repeatedly attempted to use unmanned boats to attack Russian ships, civilian vessels and ports, as well as the Crimean bridge. A separate maritime drone brigade has been reportedly established in the Ukrainian navy. The Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions is engaged in a full range of FPV combat applications: from operator training to drone production.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240329/joker-10-whats-known-about-russias-unique-hibernating-fpv-drone-1117639682.html
ukraine
russia
black sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/18/1116953537_346:0:3075:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f28faf42d2b9b02e857cf0b3778312d5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian fpv drones, russian first-person view, unmanned ukrainian boats, drone operators for the russian navy
russian fpv drones, russian first-person view, unmanned ukrainian boats, drone operators for the russian navy

Russian FPV Drones Will Protect Black Sea Fleet From Unmanned Ukrainian Boats

08:27 GMT 30.03.2024
© Sputnik / Denis Abramov / Go to the mediabankA drone
A drone - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.03.2024
© Sputnik / Denis Abramov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian first-person view (FPV) drones will be able to protect the Black Sea Fleet from unmanned Ukrainian boats, with the training of drone operators for the Russian navy already underway, Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions CEO Dmitry Kuzyakin told Sputnik.
"FPV drones in the future may become an effective and cheap means of defeating the enemy's unmanned boats. I do not rule out that in the future we will see a 'drone war' on the Black Sea ... Today we are working in this direction, keeping in touch with our sailors and training their specialists. Navy specialists have shown a very keen interest in this topic," Kuzyakin said.
Ukraine has repeatedly attempted to use unmanned boats to attack Russian ships, civilian vessels and ports, as well as the Crimean bridge. A separate maritime drone brigade has been reportedly established in the Ukrainian navy.
Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions rendering of one of its combat drones. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.03.2024
Military
Joker-10: What's Known About Russia’s Unique Hibernating FPV Drone
Yesterday, 13:24 GMT
The Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions is engaged in a full range of FPV combat applications: from operator training to drone production.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала