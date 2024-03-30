https://sputnikglobe.com/20240330/weekly-wrap-up-russian-investigators-have-evidence-of-ukraine-link-to-crocus-terrorists-1117651333.html
Weekly Wrap-Up: Russian Investigators Have Evidence of Ukraine Link to Crocus Terrorists
Russian investigators have evidence of a Ukraine cash link to Crocus concert hall terrorists; Algeria vows to secure permanent full membership for Palestine in the UN following the adoption of the ceasefire resolution in Gaza
Russian investigators have evidence of a large Ukraine cash link to Crocus terrorists; Algeria vows to secure permanent full membership for Palestine in the United Nations following the adoption of the ceasefire resolution in the Gaza Strip.
Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss how the Biden-Trump election campaigns have diverted attention from some of America's real problems.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, discusses reports from Russia that there is evidence that the Crocus City Hall attackers received large amounts of money from Ukraine.Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the historical link between Haiti and Palestine and past military occupation by Western powers, and Algeria pushes for Palestine's full membership at the UN after the ceasefire resolution.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net, and Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, discuss how the Biden-Trump election campaigns have diverted attention from some of America's fundamental problems and how the US doesn't want to give Julian Assange a fair trial and would instead like to see him locked up forever.Erica Caines, founder of Liberation Through Reading and Editor of Hood Communist Blog, come together to discuss that early results of the Senegalese presidential elections show Senegalese opposition leader Bassirou Diomaye Faye emerges the winner. Also, the Pentagon claims that a military presence in Niger is essential to "combat extreme violence and threats to US interests in the Sahel."We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Weekly Wrap-Up: Russian Investigators Have Evidence of Ukraine Link to Crocus Terrorists
04:40 GMT 30.03.2024 (Updated: 14:09 GMT 30.03.2024)
Russian investigators have evidence of a large Ukraine cash link to Crocus concert hall terrorists; Algeria vows to secure permanent full membership for Palestine in the United Nations following the adoption of the ceasefire resolution in the Gaza Strip.
Dr. Linwood Tauheed, Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss how the Biden-Trump election campaigns have diverted attention from some of America's real problems.
Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, discusses reports from Russia that there is evidence that the Crocus City Hall attackers received large amounts of money from Ukraine.
Jon Jeter, journalist and author, joins us to discuss the historical link between Haiti and Palestine and past military occupation by Western powers, and Algeria pushes for Palestine's full membership at the UN after the ceasefire resolution.
Jim Kavanagh
, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net
, and Steve Poikonen
, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, discuss how the Biden-Trump election campaigns have diverted attention from some of America's fundamental problems and how the US doesn't want to give Julian Assange a fair trial and would instead like to see him locked up forever.
Erica Caines, founder of Liberation Through Reading and Editor of Hood Communist Blog, come together to discuss that early results of the Senegalese presidential elections show Senegalese opposition leader Bassirou Diomaye Faye emerges the winner. Also, the Pentagon claims that a military presence in Niger is essential to "combat extreme violence and threats to US interests in the Sahel."
