On this episode of The Backstory, the focus was on Israel's wide-scale attacks on Gaza, Syria, and Lebanon, along with other geopolitical developments.
Andrii Telizhenko: Former Ukrainian Diplomat and WhistleblowerKoffi Kouakou: Geopolitical AnalystElijah Magnier: Veteran War CorrespondentArmen Kurdian: Political CommentatorIn the first hour, Andrii Telizhenko discussed Ukraine's alleged link to the terrorists behind the Moscow concert hall terrorist attack.Later in the hour, Koffi Kouakou highlighted the new Senegalese leader's demand for France's withdrawal from his nation, along with an update on Niger and Mali.In the second hour, Elijah Magnier provided insights into Israel's massive assault on Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.Lastly, Armen Kurdian discussed Donald Trump's trial in the Fulton County Court of Georgia, particularly focusing on his attempts to get District Attorney Fani Willis removed from the case.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
What Ceasefire? Israel Unleashes Wide-Scale Attacks on Gaza, Syria and Lebanon
04:10 GMT 30.03.2024 (Updated: 13:46 GMT 30.03.2024)
Andrii Telizhenko: Former Ukrainian Diplomat and Whistleblower
Koffi Kouakou: Geopolitical Analyst
Elijah Magnier: Veteran War Correspondent
Armen Kurdian: Political Commentator
In the first hour, Andrii Telizhenko discussed Ukraine's alleged link to the terrorists behind the Moscow concert hall terrorist attack.
Later in the hour, Koffi Kouakou highlighted the new Senegalese leader's demand for France's withdrawal from his nation, along with an update on Niger and Mali.
In the second hour, Elijah Magnier provided insights into Israel's massive assault on Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria.
Lastly, Armen Kurdian discussed Donald Trump's trial in the Fulton County Court of Georgia, particularly focusing on his attempts to get District Attorney Fani Willis removed from the case.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
