https://sputnikglobe.com/20240331/egypt-jordan-france-oppose-israeli-military-operation-in-rafah---information-service-1117665909.html
Egypt, Jordan, France Oppose Israeli Military Operation in Rafah - Information Service
Egypt, Jordan, France Oppose Israeli Military Operation in Rafah - Information Service
Sputnik International
The foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan and France opposed any Israeli operation in Rafah and also called for an immediate ceasefire in the enclave, the Egyptian State Information Service said.
2024-03-31T03:08+0000
2024-03-31T03:08+0000
2024-03-31T03:08+0000
world
egypt
jordan
france
un security council (unsc)
united nations relief and works agency for palestine refugees in the near east (unrwa)
middle east
israel-gaza conflict
israeli-palestinian conflict
palestine-israel conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/19/1117538940_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_064b857d0318396117e01f368671b63a.jpg
On Saturday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne held a meeting in the Egyptian capital of Cairo to discuss the Gaza conflict. The ministers called for the immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of all hostages, as well as demanded full implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on Gaza, among other things. The parties also highly appreciated the efforts of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in providing humanitarian assistance to civilians in the Gaza Strip, the statement added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240331/unrwa-head-calls-for-global-pressure-israel-to-let-aid-in-gaza-1117665660.html
egypt
jordan
france
gaza strip
rafah
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/19/1117538940_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5679b06bb7543aa46af4e605ddb870af.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ceasefire gaza, gaza strip, israeli operation in rafah, egyptian state information service, what is happening in gaza
ceasefire gaza, gaza strip, israeli operation in rafah, egyptian state information service, what is happening in gaza
Egypt, Jordan, France Oppose Israeli Military Operation in Rafah - Information Service
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan and France opposed any Israeli operation in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip and also called for an immediate ceasefire in the enclave, the Egyptian State Information Service said.
On Saturday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne held a meeting in the Egyptian capital of Cairo to discuss the Gaza conflict.
"The three top diplomats of Egypt, Jordan, and France also reaffirmed their opposition to any military assault on Rafah, which shelters 1.5 million displaced Palestinians, stressing that any attack will incur a massive toll on human life and exacerbate the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza," the agency said in a statement on Saturday.
The ministers called for the immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of all hostages, as well as demanded full implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on Gaza, among other things.
The parties also highly appreciated the efforts of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in providing humanitarian assistance to civilians in the Gaza Strip, the statement added.