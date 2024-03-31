International
Egypt, Jordan, France Oppose Israeli Military Operation in Rafah - Information Service
Egypt, Jordan, France Oppose Israeli Military Operation in Rafah - Information Service
Sputnik International
The foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan and France opposed any Israeli operation in Rafah and also called for an immediate ceasefire in the enclave, the Egyptian State Information Service said.
On Saturday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne held a meeting in the Egyptian capital of Cairo to discuss the Gaza conflict. The ministers called for the immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of all hostages, as well as demanded full implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on Gaza, among other things. The parties also highly appreciated the efforts of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in providing humanitarian assistance to civilians in the Gaza Strip, the statement added.
Egypt, Jordan, France Oppose Israeli Military Operation in Rafah - Information Service

03:08 GMT 31.03.2024
A smoke plume erupts during Israeli bombardment on a building in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on March 24, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas.
A smoke plume erupts during Israeli bombardment on a building in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on March 24, 2024 amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2024
© AFP 2023 / -
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan and France opposed any Israeli operation in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip and also called for an immediate ceasefire in the enclave, the Egyptian State Information Service said.
On Saturday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne held a meeting in the Egyptian capital of Cairo to discuss the Gaza conflict.
"The three top diplomats of Egypt, Jordan, and France also reaffirmed their opposition to any military assault on Rafah, which shelters 1.5 million displaced Palestinians, stressing that any attack will incur a massive toll on human life and exacerbate the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza," the agency said in a statement on Saturday.
The ministers called for the immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of all hostages, as well as demanded full implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on Gaza, among other things.
The parties also highly appreciated the efforts of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in providing humanitarian assistance to civilians in the Gaza Strip, the statement added.
