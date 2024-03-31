https://sputnikglobe.com/20240331/egypt-jordan-france-oppose-israeli-military-operation-in-rafah---information-service-1117665909.html

Egypt, Jordan, France Oppose Israeli Military Operation in Rafah - Information Service

Egypt, Jordan, France Oppose Israeli Military Operation in Rafah - Information Service

The foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan and France opposed any Israeli operation in Rafah and also called for an immediate ceasefire in the enclave, the Egyptian State Information Service said.

On Saturday, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne held a meeting in the Egyptian capital of Cairo to discuss the Gaza conflict. The ministers called for the immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of all hostages, as well as demanded full implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on Gaza, among other things. The parties also highly appreciated the efforts of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in providing humanitarian assistance to civilians in the Gaza Strip, the statement added.

