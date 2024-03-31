International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240331/europe-reportedly-suspends-taurus-cruise-missile-production-1117674349.html
Europe Reportedly Suspends Taurus Cruise Missile Production
Europe Reportedly Suspends Taurus Cruise Missile Production
Sputnik International
European missile manufacturer MBDA has suspended the manufacturing of Taurus cruise missiles due to contracting issues, Der Spiegel has reported.According to the magazine, this development came as MBDA urges the German federal government to speed up the process of drawing up weapon procurement orders.
2024-03-31T15:42+0000
2024-03-31T15:42+0000
world
germany
mbda
taurus cruise missile
production
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0b/1117249434_0:125:2394:1472_1920x0_80_0_0_8a08fd9d2e6c8a81c7caf21fc67790d5.jpg
European missile manufacturer MBDA has suspended the manufacturing of Taurus cruise missiles due to contracting issues, Der Spiegel has reported.According to the magazine, this development came as MBDA urges the German federal government to speed up the process of drawing up weapon procurement orders.The company’s German branch head Thomas Gottschild reportedly pointed out that defense contractors cannot produce stocks without orders being placed first.“The arms industry needs a base load in production,” he said. "It's enough to make it worthwhile to maintain supply chains, keep test equipment state-of-the-art and maintain the competence of employees."Earlier this month, however, Die Welt revealed that only half of about 600 Taurus missiles Germany currently has are ready for use.Meanwhile, Berlin continues to resist calls from its NATO allies to provide Taurus missiles to Ukraine, although a group of high-ranking German officers recently discussed the logistics of supplying these weapons to Kiev.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240311/the-dirty-little-secret-behind-the-dramatic-debate-over-taurus-missiles-in-ukraine-1117268184.html
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0b/1117249434_133:0:2261:1596_1920x0_80_0_0_782b4c6e2b946c6c9c7605fd56bb5c09.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
taurus cruise missile, taurus missile production, european missile manufacturers
taurus cruise missile, taurus missile production, european missile manufacturers

Europe Reportedly Suspends Taurus Cruise Missile Production

15:42 GMT 31.03.2024
© AP PhotoA Taurus missile flies during a drill off South Korea's western coast on Sept. 13, 2017.
A Taurus missile flies during a drill off South Korea's western coast on Sept. 13, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.03.2024
© AP Photo
Subscribe
German Taurus cruise missiles have been making headlines in recent months amid speculation that Berlin would provide these long-range weapons to Kiev.
European missile manufacturer MBDA has suspended the manufacturing of Taurus cruise missiles due to contracting issues, Der Spiegel has reported.
According to the magazine, this development came as MBDA urges the German federal government to speed up the process of drawing up weapon procurement orders.
The company’s German branch head Thomas Gottschild reportedly pointed out that defense contractors cannot produce stocks without orders being placed first.
“The arms industry needs a base load in production,” he said. "It's enough to make it worthwhile to maintain supply chains, keep test equipment state-of-the-art and maintain the competence of employees."
A Taurus KEPD 350 cruise missile. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.03.2024
Analysis
Dirty Little Secret Behind the Dramatic Debate Over Taurus Missiles for Ukraine
11 March, 16:33 GMT
Earlier this month, however, Die Welt revealed that only half of about 600 Taurus missiles Germany currently has are ready for use.
Meanwhile, Berlin continues to resist calls from its NATO allies to provide Taurus missiles to Ukraine, although a group of high-ranking German officers recently discussed the logistics of supplying these weapons to Kiev.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала