Germany to Produce 1st Patriot Air Defense Missiles Within 3 Years

The first missiles for the Patriot air defense system will be produced in Germany within three years, Managing Director of German missile systems manufacturer MBDA Thomas Gottschild said.

MBDA has signed a 10-year contract with US defense-industrial company Raytheon to produce up to 1,000 missiles, which will be manufactured in the German city of Schrobenhausen, Gottschild said."We are currently planning to build an engine plant in Aschau. We will deliver the first Patriot missiles within three years," Gotschild told German newspaper in an interview published on Saturday. Since the start of hostilities in Ukraine, Germany has supplied Kiev with two Patriot systems and missiles for them. Western countries have been providing military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.

