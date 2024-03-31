https://sputnikglobe.com/20240331/mayor-of-paris-says-russian-belarusian-athletes-not-welcome-at-olympics-1117666049.html

Mayor of Paris Says Russian, Belarusian Athletes Not Welcome at Olympics

Mayor of Paris Says Russian, Belarusian Athletes Not Welcome at Olympics

Sputnik International

Russian and Belarusian athletes will not be welcome at the Summer Olympics in Paris, the mayor of the city, Anne Hidalgo, said.

2024-03-31T04:01+0000

2024-03-31T04:01+0000

2024-03-31T04:01+0000

world

russia

olympics

ukraine

anne hidalgo

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/0c/1114143644_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4008f115409f744011cf35962b063a95.jpg

This week, Hidalgo visited Kiev and held talks with the head of the Ukrainian National Olympic Committee, Vadym Guttsait, and the mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, as well as with Ukrainian athletes. Many sports organizations across the globe have banned Russian athletes from participating in their competitions in response to Moscow's ongoing operation in Ukraine. The athletes have also been barred from competing under the national flag and using the national anthem at major international sports events, including the Olympics.The International Olympic Committee has allowed participation of Russian and Belarus athletes in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, but only under individual neutral status and on condition of complying with a number of criteria. The athletes are, in particular, required not to be affiliated with the armies and not to have supported Russia's operation in Ukraine.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240130/roc-to-appeal-isu-decision-to-strip-russian-team-of-olympic-gold-over-valievas-case-1116493385.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

summer olympics in paris, anne hidalgo, sport politics, sports politicizing, russian athletes, belarusian athletes