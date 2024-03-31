International
Over 63% of Japanese Feel Financially Insecure, Pessimistic About Future - Reports
Over 63% of Japanese Feel Financially Insecure, Pessimistic About Future - Reports
A record 63.2% of Japanese are worried about their financial stability and have a negative outlook on the future, while 28.6% said they had difficulty raising children in the country, Japanese news agency reported on Sunday, citing a government survey.
The poll found that 28.2% of respondents believed it was hard for young people to become independent in Japan and 25.8% complained about their work environment. At the same time, 25.1% of Japanese said that medical and welfare services in the country were improving, the survey showed. The poll was mailed to 3,000 people over the age of 18, with responses from 57.1% of the recipients. Kyodo did not specify when exactly the survey was conducted.
Over 63% of Japanese Feel Financially Insecure, Pessimistic About Future - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A record 63.2% of Japanese are worried about their financial stability and have a negative outlook on the future, while 28.6% said they had difficulty raising children in the country, Japanese news agency reported on Sunday, citing a government survey.
The poll found that 28.2% of respondents believed it was hard for young people to become independent in Japan and 25.8% complained about their work environment. At the same time, 25.1% of Japanese said that medical and welfare services in the country were improving, the survey showed.
The poll was mailed to 3,000 people over the age of 18, with responses from 57.1% of the recipients. Kyodo did not specify when exactly the survey was conducted.
