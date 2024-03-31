International
Russia
Russia Demands That Ukraine Arrests Secret Service Head for Terrorist Attacks
The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that it had conveyed to Ukraine its demand that those involved in terrorist attacks on Russian territory, including Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) head Vasyl Malyuk
"The Russian Foreign Ministry conveyed to the Ukrainian authorities demands under the International Convention for the Suppression of Terrorist Bombings and the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism for the immediate arrest and handover of all persons involved in these terrorist attacks," the statement read.The list of wanted people includes Malyuk, who admitted on March 25 to have been involved in organizing the Crimean Bridge explosion and revealed details of several other terrorist attacks in Russia.The Russian Foreign Ministry also demanded that Kiev stop any support of terrorism and compensate the victims for the damage.In addition, the ministry said, citing Russian investigators, that the traces of the recent terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall venue near Moscow lead to Ukraine as well.The March 22 atttack, which claimed at least 144 lives, was one of the biggest in Russia's modern history. Four suspects were arrested before they were able to cross the Ukraine border and Russian investigators noted that all perps received payments from Ukraine.
16:47 GMT 31.03.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that it had conveyed to Ukraine its demand that those involved in terrorist attacks on Russian territory, including Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) head Vasyl Malyuk, be arrested and ceded to Moscow.
"The Russian Foreign Ministry conveyed to the Ukrainian authorities demands under the International Convention for the Suppression of Terrorist Bombings and the International Convention for the Suppression of the Financing of Terrorism for the immediate arrest and handover of all persons involved in these terrorist attacks," the statement read.
The list of wanted people includes Malyuk, who admitted on March 25 to have been involved in organizing the Crimean Bridge explosion and revealed details of several other terrorist attacks in Russia.
The Russian Foreign Ministry also demanded that Kiev stop any support of terrorism and compensate the victims for the damage.
In addition, the ministry said, citing Russian investigators, that the traces of the recent terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall venue near Moscow lead to Ukraine as well.
The March 22 atttack, which claimed at least 144 lives, was one of the biggest in Russia's modern history. Four suspects were arrested before they were able to cross the Ukraine border and Russian investigators noted that all perps received payments from Ukraine.
