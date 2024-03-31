https://sputnikglobe.com/20240331/russian-air-defense-systems-down-10-vampire-missiles-over-belgorod-region-1117671703.html
Russian Air Defense Systems Down 10 Vampire Missiles Over Belgorod Region
Russian air defense forces have also destroyed three Ukrainian airplane drones over the Yaroslavl Region on Sunday morning, the ministry added."On March 31 around 07.00 a.m. Moscow time [4:00 GMT], an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack on facilities on the territory of the Russia using the RM-70 'Vampire' multiple launch rocket system was foiled. Ten rockets were destroyed in the air over the Belgorod region by the air defense forces on duty," the ministry said. Western countries have been providing Ukraine with military aid since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. The support evolved from lighter artillery munitions and training to heavier weapons, including tanks and jets. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems shot down 10 missiles fired by Ukraine from the Vampire multiple launch rocket system at the Belgorod Region and three drones over Yaroslavl Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
