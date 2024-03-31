Second Humanitarian Mission Leaves Cyprus for Gaza Strip - Cypriot Foreign Ministry

International
The second batch of humanitarian aid has been shipped to the Gaza Strip via the Cyprus maritime corridor as part of the Amalthea Initiative, the Cypriot Foreign Ministry said.
"The second aid shipment for Gaza via the Cyprus Maritime Corridor Amalthea with [humanitarian NGO World Central Kitchen] has set sail this afternoon. Three ships and a barge are on their way to Gaza, carrying hundreds of tons of food," the ministry wrote on X. The three ships - the Jennifer, the Ledra Dynamic and the Open Arms - towing the MMS ARIS barge left the port of Larnaca, carrying 332 tonnes of humanitarian aid for the Palestinian population of Gaza, Cypriot newspaper Phileleftheros reported. The Jennifer is reportedly carrying 237 tonnes of food, including sugar, flour, spaghetti, canned food and milk. It also has a wheeled crane that will be used for unloading, the newspaper said. The barge is carrying 109 containers of humanitarian aid weighing a total of 95 tonnes, while the Ledra Dynamic has a crane operating crew on board, according to the report.The trip from the Cyprus port to the Gaza Strip, where a small dock has been constructed for humanitarian aid ships, will reportedly take about 65 hours. The humanitarian cargo has been inspected by competent Cypriot authorities and Israeli representatives, Cypriot deputy government spokesman Yiannis Antoniou said. In October 2023, Cyprus proposed creating a maritime corridor to deliver aid to Gaza. The first ship left the port of Larnaca on March 12 and arrived in Gaza on March 15.
ATHENS (Sputnik) - The second batch of humanitarian aid has been shipped to the Gaza Strip via the Cyprus maritime corridor as part of the Amalthea Initiative, the Cypriot Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
"The second aid shipment for Gaza via the Cyprus Maritime Corridor Amalthea with [humanitarian NGO World Central Kitchen] has set sail this afternoon. Three ships and a barge are on their way to Gaza, carrying hundreds of tons of food," the ministry wrote on X.
The three ships - the Jennifer, the Ledra Dynamic and the Open Arms - towing the MMS ARIS barge left the port of Larnaca, carrying 332 tonnes of humanitarian aid for the Palestinian population of Gaza, Cypriot newspaper Phileleftheros reported.
The Jennifer is reportedly carrying 237 tonnes of food, including sugar, flour, spaghetti, canned food and milk. It also has a wheeled crane that will be used for unloading, the newspaper said. The barge is carrying 109 containers of humanitarian aid weighing a total of 95 tonnes, while the Ledra Dynamic has a crane operating crew on board, according to the report.
The trip from the Cyprus port to the Gaza Strip, where a small dock has been constructed for humanitarian aid ships, will reportedly take about 65 hours.
The humanitarian cargo has been inspected by competent Cypriot authorities and Israeli representatives, Cypriot deputy government spokesman Yiannis Antoniou said.
In October 2023, Cyprus proposed creating a maritime corridor to deliver aid to Gaza. The first ship left the port of Larnaca on March 12 and arrived in Gaza on March 15.
