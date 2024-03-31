https://sputnikglobe.com/20240331/watch-russian-rapira-cannon-hammer-ukrainian-positions-near-kupyansk-1117671806.html
Watch Russian Rapira Cannon Hammer Ukrainian Positions Near Kupyansk
Watch Russian Rapira Cannon Hammer Ukrainian Positions Near Kupyansk
Russia’s Ministry of Defense published a footage that shows artillery in combat action, wreaking havoc on Ukrainian positions. 100mm “Rapira” cannons destroyed masked dugouts of Ukrainian army in sheer moments.
The Rapira cannon is often called a 'sniper rifle for artillerymen' due to its precision and reliability. Rapira can fire up to six rounds a minute, destroying targets at seven kilometers.Earlier, Western media reported that Russia had boosted its production capacity to 250,000 artillery munitions per month which amounts to 3 million shells annually. The US and Europe collectively can manufacture million and a half million shells per year, leaving Ukraine outgunned.
Watch Russian Rapira Cannon Hammer Ukrainian Positions Near Kupyansk
Russia’s Ministry of Defense has published footage that shows artillery in combat action, wreaking havoc on Ukrainian positions. 100mm Rapira cannons destroyed masked dugouts in moments.
The Rapira cannon is often called a 'sniper rifle for artillerymen' due to its precision and reliability. Rapira can fire up to six rounds a minute, destroying targets at seven kilometers.
Earlier, Western media reported that Russia had boosted its production capacity to 250,000 artillery munitions per month which amounts to 3 million shells annually. The US and Europe collectively can manufacture million and a half million shells per year, leaving Ukraine outgunned.