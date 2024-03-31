https://sputnikglobe.com/20240331/watch-russian-rapira-cannon-hammer-ukrainian-positions-near-kupyansk-1117671806.html

Watch Russian Rapira Cannon Hammer Ukrainian Positions Near Kupyansk

Russia’s Ministry of Defense published a footage that shows artillery in combat action, wreaking havoc on Ukrainian positions. 100mm “Rapira” cannons destroyed masked dugouts of Ukrainian army in sheer moments.

The Rapira cannon is often called a 'sniper rifle for artillerymen' due to its precision and reliability. Rapira can fire up to six rounds a minute, destroying targets at seven kilometers.Earlier, Western media reported that Russia had boosted its production capacity to 250,000 artillery munitions per month which amounts to 3 million shells annually. The US and Europe collectively can manufacture million and a half million shells per year, leaving Ukraine outgunned.

