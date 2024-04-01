https://sputnikglobe.com/20240401/china-to-hold-live-fire-drills-near-myanmar-border-on-april-2-3-1117678584.html
China to Hold Live-Fire Drills Near Myanmar Border on April 2-3
The Chinese People's Liberation Army will hold live-fire exercises on the border with Myanmar on April 2-3, the administration of the Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture of China's southwestern Yunnan Province said on Monday.
"In accordance with the annual exercise plan, a unit of the Chinese People's Liberation Army will conduct joint live-fire drills on its side of the border area with Myanmar from 08:00 local time [00:00 GMT] on April 2 to 18:00 local time on April 3, 2024," the administration said in a statement. It also specified the coordinates of the area of the drills, which will remain off-limits during the exercise.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Chinese People's Liberation Army will hold live-fire exercises on the border with Myanmar on April 2-3, the administration of the Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture of China's southwestern Yunnan Province said on Monday.
"In accordance with the annual exercise plan, a unit of the Chinese People's Liberation Army will conduct joint live-fire drills on its side of the border area with Myanmar from 08:00 local time [00:00 GMT] on April 2 to 18:00 local time on April 3, 2024," the administration said in a statement.
It also specified the coordinates of the area of the drills, which will remain off-limits during the exercise.