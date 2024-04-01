https://sputnikglobe.com/20240401/germany-unprepared-to-counter-cyber-security-threats---official-1117677216.html

Germany Unprepared to Counter Cyber Security Threats - Official

Germany Unprepared to Counter Cyber Security Threats - Official

Sputnik International

Germany is not ready to counter cyber security threats at the moment, the chief of the country's Federal Office for Information Security (BSI), Claudia Plattner, said on Sunday.

2024-04-01T04:54+0000

2024-04-01T04:54+0000

2024-04-01T04:54+0000

world

germany

ingo gerhartz

crimean bridge

bsi

olaf scholz

cybersecurity

cyberspace

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/01/1117677055_0:0:768:432_1920x0_80_0_0_38b264569848674d4c3db59c90fc91c7.jpg

To prevent cyberattacks on critical infrastructure, the authorities need to "act from the first second" and have the bigger picture of the situation, Plattner said in an interview with German newspaper. Competent officials should not be forced to call each other many times to find out what has happened and in which federal state, she specified. On March 1, Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya, published the readout of a conversation among four German military officers discussing a potential attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge with long-range Taurus missiles. The talk, which took place on February 19, involved Inspector of the German air force Ingo Gerhartz, Brig. Gen. Frank Graefe, head of the operations and exercises department at the air force command in Berlin, and two employees of the air operations center of the Bundeswehr Space Command. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised a thorough and prompt investigation into the leaked conversation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240305/scott-ritter-leaked-crimea-attack-plans-begs-the-question-whos-in-charge-in-germany-1117141206.html

germany

crimean bridge

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

germany cybersecurity, germany cyberspace, hacktivism, germany hacked, germany cyber