IRGC Commander Killed By Israeli Strike Near Iranian Embassy in Damascus
IRGC Commander Killed By Israeli Strike Near Iranian Embassy in Damascus
The strike killed Iranian Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, who was the head of the Quds force in Lebanon and Syria, according to preliminary reports. 01.04.2024
Earlier in the day, media reported that an Israeli airstrike hit a building that belongs to the Iranian consulate general in Damascus and serves as the residence of the ambassador. The employees of the Iranian diplomatic mission were most likely not injured, since the building was closed on Monday, the broadcaster reported. Later, a Syrian security source told Sputnik that at least two people were killed as the result of an Israeli airstrike.The Quds Force is a part of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) specializing in unconventional warfare and military intelligence operations. The force distinguished itself in the fight against terrorist groups in Iraq and Syria.
IRGC Commander Killed By Israeli Strike Near Iranian Embassy in Damascus

15:51 GMT 01.04.2024 (Updated: 16:00 GMT 01.04.2024)
FILE - In this April 14, 2018 file photo, Damascus skies erupt with surface to air missile fire as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria
FILE - In this April 14, 2018 file photo, Damascus skies erupt with surface to air missile fire as the U.S. launches an attack on Syria targeting different parts of the Syrian capital Damascus, Syria - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.04.2024
© AP Photo / Hassan Ammar
Subscribe
The strike killed Iranian Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, who was the head of the Quds force in Lebanon and Syria, according to preliminary reports.
Earlier in the day, media reported that an Israeli airstrike hit a building that belongs to the Iranian consulate general in Damascus and serves as the residence of the ambassador.

"At around 05:00 pm today [02:00 pm GMT], the Israeli enemy launched an air attack from the occupied Syrian Golan Heights on the Iranian consulate building in Damascus. Air defense forces were able to shoot down some missiles, the attack completely destroyed the building, killed or injured everyone inside," the ministry said, as quoted by the state-run SANA news agency.

The employees of the Iranian diplomatic mission were most likely not injured, since the building was closed on Monday, the broadcaster reported.
Later, a Syrian security source told Sputnik that at least two people were killed as the result of an Israeli airstrike.
The Quds Force is a part of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) specializing in unconventional warfare and military intelligence operations. The force distinguished itself in the fight against terrorist groups in Iraq and Syria.
