IRGC Commander Killed By Israeli Strike Near Iranian Embassy in Damascus

The strike killed Iranian Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, who was the head of the Quds force in Lebanon and Syria, according to preliminary reports. 01.04.2024, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, media reported that an Israeli airstrike hit a building that belongs to the Iranian consulate general in Damascus and serves as the residence of the ambassador. The employees of the Iranian diplomatic mission were most likely not injured, since the building was closed on Monday, the broadcaster reported. Later, a Syrian security source told Sputnik that at least two people were killed as the result of an Israeli airstrike.The Quds Force is a part of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) specializing in unconventional warfare and military intelligence operations. The force distinguished itself in the fight against terrorist groups in Iraq and Syria.

