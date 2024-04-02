Drone Attack on Russia’s Tatarstan Region: Here’s the Latest
The press service of Tatarstan’s Alabuga Special Economic Zone pointed out that the region was attacked by those who earlier launched combat drones toward the Russian city of Belgorod.
In the early hours of Tuesday, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) attacked firms in Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan, according to the press service of the republic’s head, Rustam Minnikhanov.
According to the latest information:
The drones targeted civilian infrastructure in the Tatar cities of Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk;
Two UAVs hit a dormitory in the Alabuga Special Economic Zone in Yelabuga, leaving at least seven people, including two teenagers, injured;
Three people have been rushed to hospital as a result of the attack;
"There is no serious damage, and the technological process of enterprises has not been disrupted," Minnikhanov’s press service said;
The drones were fitted with equipment made by NATO countries, according to the press service;
One more UAV tried to attack an oil refinery in Nizhnekamsk but was neutralized by an electronic warfare system and did not explode;
Head of Nizhnekamsk Ramil Mullin told reporters that there was "no destruction" in the city;
The Begishevo International Airport, located 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Nizhnekamsk and 55 kilometers (34 miles) from Yelabuga, has been not disrupted by the drone attack;
The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a probe into the attack.
Alabuga’s press service has, meanwhile, made it clear in a statement that the goal of the attack - to sow fear among Russian citizens – was never fulfilled.
"Indeed, they attack shopping malls in Moscow, residential neighborhoods in Belgorod, dormitories in Alabuga. It is against those attackers that we are conducting a special military operation. But who did they think they tried to intimidate? The descendants of those who entered Paris in 1815 [when French Emperor Napoleon I Bonaparte abdicated] and seized Berlin in 1945 [during WWII]?" the press service stressed.
The Republic of Tatarstan is a developed Russian region located about 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the country’s border with Ukraine.
Tatarstan is internationally known as Russia’s oil hub, a manufacturer of world-famous KAMAZ trucks and the Mi multi-purpose helicopters, as well as one of the leaders of the Russian agricultural industry.