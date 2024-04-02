International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/drone-attack-on-russias-tatarstan-region-heres-the-latest--1117695053.html
Drone Attack on Russia’s Tatarstan Region: Here’s the Latest
Drone Attack on Russia’s Tatarstan Region: Here’s the Latest
Sputnik International
The press service of Tatarstan’s Alabuga Special Economic Zone pointed out that the region was attacked by those who earlier launched combat drones toward the Russian city of Belgorod.
2024-04-02T10:38+0000
2024-04-02T10:38+0000
russia
tatarstan
drones
attack
refinery
enterprises
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/02/1117694822_0:0:2910:1637_1920x0_80_0_0_39793f0048edbd9d40b0fa3092df7797.jpg
In the early hours of Tuesday, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) attacked firms in Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan, according to the press service of the republic’s head, Rustam Minnikhanov. What is known so far? Check out Sputnik to find out.According to the latest information:Alabuga’s press service has, meanwhile, made it clear in a statement that the goal of the attack - to sow fear among Russian citizens – was never fulfilled.The Republic of Tatarstan is a developed Russian region located about 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the country’s border with Ukraine.Tatarstan is internationally known as Russia’s oil hub, a manufacturer of world-famous KAMAZ trucks and the Mi multi-purpose helicopters, as well as one of the leaders of the Russian agricultural industry.
russia
tatarstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/02/1117694822_36:0:2767:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_69a05aeb717817a99f11413e22706954.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
drone attack on russia's republic of tatarstan, enterprises in russia’s republic of tatarstan, tatarstan’s alabuga special economic zone, dormitory of tatarstan’s alabuga special economic zone,
drone attack on russia's republic of tatarstan, enterprises in russia’s republic of tatarstan, tatarstan’s alabuga special economic zone, dormitory of tatarstan’s alabuga special economic zone,

Drone Attack on Russia’s Tatarstan Region: Here’s the Latest

10:38 GMT 02.04.2024
© Sputnik / Alexey NasyrovNizhnekamsk's oil refineries. File photo
Nizhnekamsk's oil refineries. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.04.2024
© Sputnik / Alexey Nasyrov
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
The press service of Tatarstan’s Alabuga Special Economic Zone pointed out that the region was attacked by those who earlier launched combat drones toward the Russian city of Belgorod.
In the early hours of Tuesday, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) attacked firms in Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan, according to the press service of the republic’s head, Rustam Minnikhanov.
What is known so far? Check out Sputnik to find out.
According to the latest information:
The drones targeted civilian infrastructure in the Tatar cities of Yelabuga and Nizhnekamsk;
Two UAVs hit a dormitory in the Alabuga Special Economic Zone in Yelabuga, leaving at least seven people, including two teenagers, injured;
Three people have been rushed to hospital as a result of the attack;
"There is no serious damage, and the technological process of enterprises has not been disrupted," Minnikhanov’s press service said;
The drones were fitted with equipment made by NATO countries, according to the press service;
One more UAV tried to attack an oil refinery in Nizhnekamsk but was neutralized by an electronic warfare system and did not explode;
Head of Nizhnekamsk Ramil Mullin told reporters that there was "no destruction" in the city;
The Begishevo International Airport, located 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Nizhnekamsk and 55 kilometers (34 miles) from Yelabuga, has been not disrupted by the drone attack;
The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a probe into the attack.
Alabuga’s press service has, meanwhile, made it clear in a statement that the goal of the attack - to sow fear among Russian citizens – was never fulfilled.

"Indeed, they attack shopping malls in Moscow, residential neighborhoods in Belgorod, dormitories in Alabuga. It is against those attackers that we are conducting a special military operation. But who did they think they tried to intimidate? The descendants of those who entered Paris in 1815 [when French Emperor Napoleon I Bonaparte abdicated] and seized Berlin in 1945 [during WWII]?" the press service stressed.

The Republic of Tatarstan is a developed Russian region located about 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the country’s border with Ukraine.
Tatarstan is internationally known as Russia’s oil hub, a manufacturer of world-famous KAMAZ trucks and the Mi multi-purpose helicopters, as well as one of the leaders of the Russian agricultural industry.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала