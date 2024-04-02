https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/drone-attack-on-russias-tatarstan-region-heres-the-latest--1117695053.html

Drone Attack on Russia’s Tatarstan Region: Here’s the Latest

Drone Attack on Russia's Tatarstan Region: Here's the Latest

The press service of Tatarstan’s Alabuga Special Economic Zone pointed out that the region was attacked by those who earlier launched combat drones toward the Russian city of Belgorod.

In the early hours of Tuesday, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) attacked firms in Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan, according to the press service of the republic’s head, Rustam Minnikhanov. What is known so far? Check out Sputnik to find out.According to the latest information:Alabuga’s press service has, meanwhile, made it clear in a statement that the goal of the attack - to sow fear among Russian citizens – was never fulfilled.The Republic of Tatarstan is a developed Russian region located about 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) from the country’s border with Ukraine.Tatarstan is internationally known as Russia’s oil hub, a manufacturer of world-famous KAMAZ trucks and the Mi multi-purpose helicopters, as well as one of the leaders of the Russian agricultural industry.

