Four World Central Kitchen Employees Killed in Gaza Due to Israeli Strike - Reports

Citizens of Poland, Australia and the UK, who were employees of the World Central Kitchen, died in an Israeli strike in the central Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera broadcaster reported.

As a result of the attack on a car carrying World Central Kitchen staff, five people were killed, including a Palestinian, who was a driver. The fourth foreigner was an Irish citizen, Telegram channels close to the Hamas movement reported. Later on Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it was conducting a review into the deaths of World Central Kitchen employees. The organization noted, in turn, that humanitarian aid workers should never be a target of military strikes.

