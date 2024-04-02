https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/four-world-central-kitchen-employees-killed-in-gaza-due-to-israeli-strike---reports-1117690616.html
Four World Central Kitchen Employees Killed in Gaza Due to Israeli Strike - Reports
Four World Central Kitchen Employees Killed in Gaza Due to Israeli Strike - Reports
Citizens of Poland, Australia and the UK, who were employees of the World Central Kitchen, died in an Israeli strike in the central Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera broadcaster reported.
As a result of the attack on a car carrying World Central Kitchen staff, five people were killed, including a Palestinian, who was a driver. The fourth foreigner was an Irish citizen, Telegram channels close to the Hamas movement reported. Later on Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it was conducting a review into the deaths of World Central Kitchen employees. The organization noted, in turn, that humanitarian aid workers should never be a target of military strikes.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Citizens of Poland, Australia and the United Kingdom, who were employees of the non-profit non-governmental organization, World Central Kitchen, died in an Israeli strike on the town of Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera broadcaster reported on Tuesday.
As a result of the attack on a car carrying World Central Kitchen staff, five people were killed, including a Palestinian, who was a driver.
The fourth foreigner was an Irish citizen, Telegram channels close to the Hamas movement reported.
Later on Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that it was conducting a review into the deaths of World Central Kitchen employees.
"Following the reports regarding the World Central Kitchen personnel in Gaza today, the IDF is conducting a thorough review at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this tragic incident. The IDF makes extensive efforts to enable the safe delivery of humanitarian aid, and has been working closely with WCK in their vital efforts to provide food and humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza," the IDF said on Telegram.
The organization noted, in turn, that humanitarian aid workers should never be a target of military strikes.
"We are aware of reports that members of the World Central Kitchen team have been killed in an IDF attack while working to support our humanitarian food delivery efforts in Gaza. This is a tragedy. Humanitarian aid workers and civilians should never be a target. Ever," the organization said on X.