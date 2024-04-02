https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/havana-syndrome-more-likely-us-homegrown-as-western-media-bangs-anti-russia-drum-1117706740.html

‘Havana Syndrome’ More Likely US Homegrown as Western Media Bangs Anti-Russia Drum

Sputnik International

The US media's recent obsession with the debunked Havana Syndrome is part of their "blame Russia' strategy and if anything, comes from within the US, a former analyst for the Secretary of State told Radio Sputnik on Tuesday.

The so-called “Havana Syndrome,” a long-debunked theory that has been revived by Western media in recent days is part of the “game” the administration of US President Joe Biden plays of trying to blame “everything on Russia,” Michael Maloof, a former senior security analyst in the office of the US secretary of defense.Maloof noted that most of the victims of the supposed Havana Syndrome were in the US, which makes it even less likely that Russia would be involved. “Yet they keep trying to create this narrative, that is they say it long and hard enough, it’s got to be true. But who knows what it is?”Maloof added that many of the alleged victims likely spent a lot of time in SCIFs (sensitive compartmented information facilities) that are full of specialized electronic equipment which may have contributed to the symptoms.If there is a real affliction affecting these people, Maloof contends that it is more likely coming from within the US than from Russia. “One of those who got hit was in an area where the president of the United States was, and that was in Western Europe. Why wasn’t [the president] affected? Or anybody around him?”“So, once again, this tortuous approach is basically to put up their own little narrative and then shoot it down, but say it still could be true. And this is supposed to be our basis for fact-finding? I don’t think so,” Maloof said, adding “You cannot mistrust these people enough.”“It could be anything. It’s just mindless,” he concluded.

