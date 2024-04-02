https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/house-speaker-johnson-pushes-ukraine-aid-to-vote-despite-gop-resistance-1117687211.html

House Speaker Johnson Pushes Ukraine Aid to Vote Despite GOP Resistance

House Speaker Johnson Pushes Ukraine Aid to Vote Despite GOP Resistance

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discussed current events from around the globe, including House Speaker Mike Johnson possibly being ousted.

2024-04-02T04:18+0000

2024-04-02T04:18+0000

2024-04-02T08:21+0000

the final countdown

radio

2024 us presidential election

joe biden

donald trump

mike johnson

ukraine

israel

palestine

robert f. kennedy jr

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/01/1117687029_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_274ed33918af19b83d5c206bddbd8523.jpg

House Speaker Johnson Pushes Ukraine Aid to Vote Despite GOP Resistance Sputnik International On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discussed current events from around the globe, including House Speaker Mike Johnson possibly being ousted.

The show begins with lawyer and political commentator Steve Gill, speaking about a collection of current events related to the 2024 election.Then, independent journalist Daniel Lazare weighs in on the possibility of Mike Johnson being removed from Speakership due to the Ukraine aid bill.Later, Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov spoke about the Israeli protests and the Israeli military operation at Al-Shifa Hospital.The show closes with Steve Abramowicz, CEO of Heartland Journal, who discussed the implications of RFK Jr.'s candidacy and how it will affect the Republican and Democratic candidates.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

israel

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Angie Wong

Angie Wong

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Angie Wong

the final countdown, 2024 us election, will rfk run for presidence, why can mike johnson be removed, israel operation in gaza latest