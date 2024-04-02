International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/house-speaker-johnson-pushes-ukraine-aid-to-vote-despite-gop-resistance-1117687211.html
House Speaker Johnson Pushes Ukraine Aid to Vote Despite GOP Resistance
House Speaker Johnson Pushes Ukraine Aid to Vote Despite GOP Resistance
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discussed current events from around the globe, including House Speaker Mike Johnson possibly being ousted.
2024-04-02T04:18+0000
2024-04-02T08:21+0000
the final countdown
radio
2024 us presidential election
joe biden
donald trump
mike johnson
ukraine
israel
palestine
robert f. kennedy jr
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/01/1117687029_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_274ed33918af19b83d5c206bddbd8523.jpg
House Speaker Johnson Pushes Ukraine Aid to Vote Despite GOP Resistance
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discussed current events from around the globe, including House Speaker Mike Johnson possibly being ousted.
The show begins with lawyer and political commentator Steve Gill, speaking about a collection of current events related to the 2024 election.Then, independent journalist Daniel Lazare weighs in on the possibility of Mike Johnson being removed from Speakership due to the Ukraine aid bill.Later, Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov spoke about the Israeli protests and the Israeli military operation at Al-Shifa Hospital.The show closes with Steve Abramowicz, CEO of Heartland Journal, who discussed the implications of RFK Jr.'s candidacy and how it will affect the Republican and Democratic candidates.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
israel
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Angie Wong
Angie Wong
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/01/1117687029_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_aa9b2139ca19a6eb5812f98fc65d8928.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
the final countdown, 2024 us election, will rfk run for presidence, why can mike johnson be removed, israel operation in gaza latest
the final countdown, 2024 us election, will rfk run for presidence, why can mike johnson be removed, israel operation in gaza latest

House Speaker Johnson Pushes Ukraine Aid to Vote Despite GOP Resistance

04:18 GMT 02.04.2024 (Updated: 08:21 GMT 02.04.2024)
The Final Countdown
House Speaker Johnson Pushes Ukraine Aid to Vote Despite GOP Resistance
Subscribe
Angie Wong
All materials
Ted Rall - Sputnik International
Ted Rall
All materials
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discussed current events from around the globe, including House Speaker Mike Johnson possibly being ousted.
The show begins with lawyer and political commentator Steve Gill, speaking about a collection of current events related to the 2024 election.
Then, independent journalist Daniel Lazare weighs in on the possibility of Mike Johnson being removed from Speakership due to the Ukraine aid bill.
Later, Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov spoke about the Israeli protests and the Israeli military operation at Al-Shifa Hospital.
The show closes with Steve Abramowicz, CEO of Heartland Journal, who discussed the implications of RFK Jr.'s candidacy and how it will affect the Republican and Democratic candidates.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала