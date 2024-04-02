https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/house-speaker-johnson-pushes-ukraine-aid-to-vote-despite-gop-resistance-1117687211.html
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discussed current events from around the globe, including House Speaker Mike Johnson possibly being ousted.
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discussed current events from around the globe, including House Speaker Mike Johnson possibly being ousted.
The show begins with lawyer and political commentator Steve Gill, speaking about a collection of current events related to the 2024 election.Then, independent journalist Daniel Lazare weighs in on the possibility of Mike Johnson being removed from Speakership due to the Ukraine aid bill.Later, Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov spoke about the Israeli protests and the Israeli military operation at Al-Shifa Hospital.The show closes with Steve Abramowicz, CEO of Heartland Journal, who discussed the implications of RFK Jr.'s candidacy and how it will affect the Republican and Democratic candidates.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
House Speaker Johnson Pushes Ukraine Aid to Vote Despite GOP Resistance
04:18 GMT 02.04.2024 (Updated: 08:21 GMT 02.04.2024)
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discussed current events from around the globe, including House Speaker Mike Johnson possibly being ousted.
The show begins with lawyer and political commentator Steve Gill, speaking about a collection of current events related to the 2024 election.
Then, independent journalist Daniel Lazare weighs in on the possibility of Mike Johnson being removed from Speakership due to the Ukraine aid bill.
Later, Managing Editor of CovertAction Magazine Jeremy Kuzmarov spoke about the Israeli protests and the Israeli military operation at Al-Shifa Hospital.
The show closes with Steve Abramowicz, CEO of Heartland Journal, who discussed the implications of RFK Jr.'s candidacy and how it will affect the Republican and Democratic candidates.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM