Iran Accuses Israel of Provocative Actions: Consulate Bombing and IRGC Commander's Death

On this episode of The Backstory, the discussions revolved around significant events such as the alleged Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria.

Mitch Roschelle: Media Commentator and Finance Expert.Daniel McAdams: Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity.Esteban Carrillo: Journalist and Editor of The Cradle.Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security Analyst.In the first hour, media commentator and finance expert Mitch Roschelle shed light on the AT&T data leak, affecting millions of people.Then, executive director of the Ron Paul Institute for Peace and Prosperity Daniel McAdams delved into the potential congressional mutiny against Speaker of the House Mike Johnson over his handling of the Ukraine aid bill.In the second hour, journalist and editor of The Cradle Esteban Carrillo discussed the Israeli military operation in northern Gaza, particularly focusing on the situation at the Al-Shifa Hospital. He would then discuss the alleged Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria.Lastly, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda addressed Russia's extradition request to Ukraine for their top spy chief, concerning a series of terrorist attacks.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

