https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/iranian-lawmaker-calls-israels-strike-on-consulate-in-damascus-attack-on-irans-territory-1117693824.html

Iranian Lawmaker Calls Israel's Strike on Consulate in Damascus Attack on Iran's Territory

Iranian Lawmaker Calls Israel's Strike on Consulate in Damascus Attack on Iran's Territory

Sputnik International

The strike of the Israeli air force on the territory of the Iranian embassy in Damascus is an open aggression and an attack on the territory of the Islamic Republic, Ebrahim Azizi, the deputy chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

2024-04-02T09:20+0000

2024-04-02T09:20+0000

2024-04-02T09:20+0000

world

middle east

iran

israel

damascus

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/02/1117691059_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2818cdaff68da6ecb0015340ab2860f4.jpg

"This act demonstrated that Israel does not adhere to any of the international laws, norms and obligations. Israel has shown its aggressive nature, since diplomatic missions, embassies and consulates of any country are considered part of the territory of the state to which they belong. So, the Israeli airstrike is considered an attack on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Azizi said. The Iranian side, using its strategic patience, will give a decisive and adequate response to the Israeli attack "at the right time and in the right place," the lawmaker said.

iran

israel

damascus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

middle east, iran, syria, revolutionary guard corps, israel iran strike