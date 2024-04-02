International
Iranian Lawmaker Calls Israel's Strike on Consulate in Damascus Attack on Iran's Territory
The strike of the Israeli air force on the territory of the Iranian embassy in Damascus is an open aggression and an attack on the territory of the Islamic Republic, Ebrahim Azizi, the deputy chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"This act demonstrated that Israel does not adhere to any of the international laws, norms and obligations. Israel has shown its aggressive nature, since diplomatic missions, embassies and consulates of any country are considered part of the territory of the state to which they belong. So, the Israeli airstrike is considered an attack on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Azizi said. The Iranian side, using its strategic patience, will give a decisive and adequate response to the Israeli attack "at the right time and in the right place," the lawmaker said.
2024
News
Iranian Lawmaker Calls Israel's Strike on Consulate in Damascus Attack on Iran's Territory

TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The strike of the Israeli air force on the territory of the Iranian embassy in Damascus is an open aggression and an attack on the territory of the Islamic Republic, Ebrahim Azizi, the deputy chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"This act demonstrated that Israel does not adhere to any of the international laws, norms and obligations. Israel has shown its aggressive nature, since diplomatic missions, embassies and consulates of any country are considered part of the territory of the state to which they belong. So, the Israeli airstrike is considered an attack on the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran," Azizi said.
The Iranian side, using its strategic patience, will give a decisive and adequate response to the Israeli attack "at the right time and in the right place," the lawmaker said.
