Putin Chairs Interior Ministry's Board Meeting
Sputnik brings you a live broadcast from the meeting of the Russian Interior Ministry where President Vladimir Putin is chairing the expanded board meeting.
Sputnik comes live to you from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is chairing a meeting of Ministry of Internal Affairs officials. According to the Kremlin press service, Putin will deliver an address to the ministry board. No further details were provided.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
During his address to the nation, Putin emphasized the importance of Russian law enforcement unmasking the true masterminds behind the terror attack at the Moscow concert hall. Additionally, he warned that the enemies of Russia are attempting to sow ethnic discord and hatred, something that must be prevented at all costs.
Sputnik comes live to you from Moscow, where Russian President Vladimir Putin is chairing a meeting of Ministry of Internal Affairs officials.
According to the Kremlin press service, Putin will deliver an address to the ministry board.
No further details were provided.
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.