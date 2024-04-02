https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/recipe-for-success-moscow-food-producers-venture-into-new-friendly-markets-overseas-1117693230.html

Recipe For Success: Moscow Food Producers Venture Into New Friendly Markets Overseas

Moscow food manufacturers have launched supplies to Brazil, India, Egypt and four other friendly countries in 2023, the press service of the capital’s Department of Entrepreneurship and Innovative Development reported.

“In 2023, the capital’s food producers, with the support of Moscow, for the first time set up supplies to Brazil, India, Egypt and four other friendly countries,” the statement says.A notable point is that the city provided them with the tools to promote their brands abroad, ultimately helping them expand their sales. These include partaking in business events, placement of goods on international marketplaces, and expert consultations.“Nearly 140 industry representatives concluded export deals with the city's backing. The total amount of contracts exceeded seven billion rubles ($75.6 million). This is 75% more than in 2022. Moscow sweets, snacks, lemonades, canned food and much more are in demand in friendly countries,” Moscow Deputy Mayor Natalya Sergunina is quoted as saying in the message.

