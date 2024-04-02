https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/recs-new-horizons-additive-technologies-set-for-high-demand-in-middle-east-1117692758.html

REC's New Horizons: Additive Technologies Set for High Demand in Middle East

REC's New Horizons: Additive Technologies Set for High Demand in Middle East

Sputnik International

Russian Export Center (VEB.RF Group) participated in International Forum "Atomexpo-2024"

2024-04-02T09:21+0000

2024-04-02T09:21+0000

2024-04-02T09:21+0000

economy

russian economy under sanctions

russian export center jsc (rec)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/04/1096941462_0:0:3021:1699_1920x0_80_0_0_c0f64a6b09241b89d490f8e577d51029.jpg

During the session "Industry of the Future: The Composites Market and the Introduction of Additive Technologies through the Prism of International Cooperation" at the International Forum "Atomexpo-2024," Najibullo Jabbori, the head of the Department of International Project Development at the Russian Export Center (VEB.RF Group), stated that Middle Eastern countries have started actively utilizing additive technologies, particularly in the construction sector. This increased adoption presents an opportunity for Russian companies to offer their solutions in these markets. Jabbori emphasized that the Russian Export Center is prepared to support developers looking to enter these export markets."Advanced countries in the Middle East, such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE, are currently embracing additive technologies and seeking to collaborate with foreign manufacturers and equipment suppliers. Russian companies would benefit from exploring these markets, especially with the assistance of the REC Group, which is prepared to facilitate partnerships and provide support throughout the export process," explained Jabbori.He pointed out that the Middle Eastern countries, along with Europe, are some of the most active consumers of additive technologies. Various sources suggest that by 2025, the markets in these regions could potentially grow to $7.18 billion. In Dubai, for example, the world's largest building was made using a 3D printer. Its area reaches 6,400 square meters.The REC Group offers comprehensive financial and non-financial support to Russian suppliers of high technologies. Businesses can apply for targeted business matching, participate in specialized foreign exhibitions and business missions with government support under the Made in Russia brand, and access credit guarantees and insurance support from Roseximbank and EXIAR. Many of REC's services are available for purchase online through the "My Export" platform.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

rec, russian export center, russian economy under sanctions, additive technologies