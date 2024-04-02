https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/russia-demands-ukraine-hand-over-spy-chief-after-slew-of-terrorist-attacks-1117685473.html
Russia Demands Ukraine Hand Over Spy Chief after Slew of Terrorist Attacks
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss various current events from around the globe, including Russia demanding that Ukraine hands over its spy chief.
2024-04-02T04:16+0000
2024-04-02T04:16+0000
2024-04-02T08:16+0000
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/01/1117685315_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d16b19c40ac6e92742f08b29ee89b389.png
Russia Demands Ukraine Hand Over Spy Chief after Slew of Terrorist Attacks
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss various current events from around the globe, including Russia demanding that Ukraine hands over its spy chief.
The first hour begins with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, discussing Russia's demand for the Ukraine spy chief's extradition over terrorist attacks.The second hour begins with a panel featuring political scientist and co-host of The Critical Hour Dr. Wilmer Leon and political analyst Andrew Langer who discuss several domestic topics, including the ongoing campaigns of Donald Trump and Joe Biden.Later in the hour, author, activist, and anthropologist, Jeff Halper spoke about the massive protests in Israel since October.The final hour begins with geopolitical analyst Koffi Kouakou discussing the Senegalese elections and the new leader's statement regarding his intention to end French influence in the country.The show closes with auto expert Lauren Fix, who spoke about the future of self-driving semi-trucks in the US.
04:16 GMT 02.04.2024
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss various current events from around the globe, including Russia demanding that Ukraine hands over its spy chief.
The first hour begins with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, discussing Russia's demand for the Ukraine spy chief's extradition over terrorist attacks.
The second hour begins with a panel featuring political scientist and co-host of The Critical Hour Dr. Wilmer Leon and political analyst Andrew Langer who discuss several domestic topics, including the ongoing campaigns of Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
Later in the hour, author, activist, and anthropologist, Jeff Halper spoke about the massive protests in Israel since October.
The final hour begins with geopolitical analyst Koffi Kouakou discussing the Senegalese elections and the new leader's statement regarding his intention to end French influence in the country.
The show closes with auto expert Lauren Fix, who spoke about the future of self-driving semi-trucks in the US.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
