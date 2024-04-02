https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/russia-halts-smuggling-of-explosives-from-ukraine-to-russia-via-eu-1117691595.html
Russia Halts Smuggling of Explosives from Ukraine to Russia via EU
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday that it has managed to halt smuggling of explosives hidden in church icons from Ukraine to Russia via territory of several European countries.
“The Russian Federal Security Service, together with the Federal Customs Service of Russia, has halted the cross-border smuggling channel for the delivery of explosives to the country from Ukraine in transit through the countries of the European Union,” the FSB said in a statement, According to the statement, a foreign-made explosive was found hidden in Orthodox icons and church supplies during inspection of a car at a border checkpoint in Russia’s Pskov Region. A person “involved in committing the crime has been detained,” the FSB said. "All organizers and accomplices of the crime, including foreign citizens, will be put on the wanted list and prosecuted in accordance with Russian legislation," the statement read. Overall, 27 homemade explosives hidden in church supplies were found in cargo on the Ukraine-Romania-Hungary-Slovakia-Poland-Lithuania-Latvia-Russia route, the FSB said.
2024
