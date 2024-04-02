https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/russia-halts-smuggling-of-explosives-from-ukraine-to-russia-via-eu-1117691595.html

Russia Halts Smuggling of Explosives from Ukraine to Russia via EU

Russia Halts Smuggling of Explosives from Ukraine to Russia via EU

Sputnik International

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Tuesday that it has managed to halt smuggling of explosives hidden in church icons from Ukraine to Russia via territory of several European countries.

2024-04-02T05:08+0000

2024-04-02T05:08+0000

2024-04-02T05:08+0000

russia

terrorism

russian federal security service (fsb)

european union (eu)

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1f/1117669480_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5f867bad553cffb02fc22cbb71ba2e87.jpg

“The Russian Federal Security Service, together with the Federal Customs Service of Russia, has halted the cross-border smuggling channel for the delivery of explosives to the country from Ukraine in transit through the countries of the European Union,” the FSB said in a statement, According to the statement, a foreign-made explosive was found hidden in Orthodox icons and church supplies during inspection of a car at a border checkpoint in Russia’s Pskov Region. A person “involved in committing the crime has been detained,” the FSB said. "All organizers and accomplices of the crime, including foreign citizens, will be put on the wanted list and prosecuted in accordance with Russian legislation," the statement read. Overall, 27 homemade explosives hidden in church supplies were found in cargo on the Ukraine-Romania-Hungary-Slovakia-Poland-Lithuania-Latvia-Russia route, the FSB said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240330/money-transfers-proof-that-crocus-terrorists-for-hire-followed-orders-from-ukraine-1117652604.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian crisis, terrorism, ukraine, smuggling explosives, ukraine terrorism, fsb