The US Empire Pits the Rules-Based Order Against International Law

The Critical Hour

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the connections between Ukraine and West Asian criminal elements.Dr. Radhika Desai, author, professor in the Department of Political Studies, and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada, joins us to discuss the US argument that a fading US-led "rules-based" world order is the foundation of international relations despite decades of using international law as a ruse for acts of raw power.KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, discusses how Chinese tech companies have been able to overcome US sanctions and US aggression in the Pacific.Misty Winston, radio host, free speech activist, and press freedom activist, joins us to discuss Western moves to counter citizens' rights and Julian Assange's plight.Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM and pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, joins us to discuss the election results in Senegal.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the results of the Turkish election and a US congressman's statement arguing for nuclear genocide in Gaza.Jeremy Kuzmarov, author and managing editor of Covert Magazine, joins us to discuss the latest move to put a CIA operative in charge of counter-terrorism in the US.Fiorella Isabel, journalist, and geopolitical analyst, joins us to discuss the investigation into the Crocus terrorist attack.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

