Two Russian Tu-95MS Strategic Bombers Fly Over Sea of Japan

Two Russian Tu-95MS Strategic Bombers Fly Over Sea of Japan

Two Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers have completed a routine 10-hour flight over the neutral waters in the Sea of Japan, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The bombers were escorted by Su-30SM fighter jets, the ministry said, adding that the mission was carried out in strict compliance with international airspace regulations."Two long-range strategic missile carriers Tu-95MS conducted a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan. The flight lasted around 10 hours," the ministry said. Russian long-range pilots fly routinely over neutral waters of the Arctic, North Atlantic, Black and Caspian seas, and the Pacific Ocean, the ministry said.

