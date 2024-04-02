https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/ukraine-lost-over-80000-soldiers-14000-weapon-units-since-january--shoigu-1117695905.html
Ukraine Lost Over 80,000 Soldiers, 14,000 Weapon Units Since January – Shoigu
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu chaired a meeting with top Russian officers and discussed the progress of special military operation.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu chaired a meeting with top Russian officers and discussed the progress of special military operation.
The Ukrainian military has lost more than 80,000 servicepeople, 14,000 units of various weapons, including over 1,200 tanks and other armored vehicles, since January, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
"Since January, the armed forces of Ukraine have lost more than 80,000 servicepeople, 14,000 units of various weapons, including over 1,200 tanks and other armored combat vehicles," Shoigu said at a meeting with the Russian armed forces' leadership.
Aerial Strikes on Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure
The Russian armed forces carried out 192 missile and drone strikes on energy and military facilities in Ukraine in March in response to terrorist attacks by Kiev, Shoigu explained.
"Kiev is still trying to convince its Western sponsors of its ability to resist the Russian army. To do this, it is trying to transfer military operations to the territory of our country, resorting to acts of terrorism and shelling of civilians. Our armed forces are reacting asymmetrically to similar crimes of Ukrainian militants. In March, high-precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles carried out 190 group and two massive strikes on Ukraine. Military and energy infrastructure facilities were hit," Shoigu said at a meeting with the Russian armed forces' leadership.
Russian forces have taken control of five settlements in March, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian armed forces are trying to gain a foothold on certain lines after the failure of Kiev's counteroffensive, but they have not achieved their goals in any of the directions, Shoigu added.
"After the failure of the counteroffensive, the enemy is trying to gain a foothold on certain lines and positions, but did not achieve any goals in any of the directions," Defense Minister explained.