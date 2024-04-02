https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/ukraine-lost-over-80000-soldiers-14000-weapon-units-since-january--shoigu-1117695905.html

Ukraine Lost Over 80,000 Soldiers, 14,000 Weapon Units Since January – Shoigu

Ukraine Lost Over 80,000 Soldiers, 14,000 Weapon Units Since January – Shoigu

Sputnik International

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu chaired a meeting with top Russian officers and discussed the progress of special military operation.

2024-04-02T10:27+0000

2024-04-02T10:27+0000

2024-04-02T10:27+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian armed forces

ukraine

ukrainian crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0e/1117325623_0:152:3101:1896_1920x0_80_0_0_8960c1bd0b04926ff86fe188e20e20f0.jpg

The Ukrainian military has lost more than 80,000 servicepeople, 14,000 units of various weapons, including over 1,200 tanks and other armored vehicles, since January, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday."Since January, the armed forces of Ukraine have lost more than 80,000 servicepeople, 14,000 units of various weapons, including over 1,200 tanks and other armored combat vehicles," Shoigu said at a meeting with the Russian armed forces' leadership.Aerial Strikes on Ukrainian Energy InfrastructureThe Russian armed forces carried out 192 missile and drone strikes on energy and military facilities in Ukraine in March in response to terrorist attacks by Kiev, Shoigu explained."Kiev is still trying to convince its Western sponsors of its ability to resist the Russian army. To do this, it is trying to transfer military operations to the territory of our country, resorting to acts of terrorism and shelling of civilians. Our armed forces are reacting asymmetrically to similar crimes of Ukrainian militants. In March, high-precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles carried out 190 group and two massive strikes on Ukraine. Military and energy infrastructure facilities were hit," Shoigu said at a meeting with the Russian armed forces' leadership.Control Over SettlementsRussian forces have taken control of five settlements in March, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.Meanwhile, the Ukrainian armed forces are trying to gain a foothold on certain lines after the failure of Kiev's counteroffensive, but they have not achieved their goals in any of the directions, Shoigu added.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, sergei shoigu, ukraine losses, ukraine terrorism, ukraine counteroffensive