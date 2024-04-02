https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/us-was-not-notified-by-israelis-about-their-strike-in-damascus--pentagon-1117705098.html
US Was Not Notified by Israelis About Their Strike in Damascus – Pentagon
Sputnik International
The US was not notified by the Israelis about their strike in Damascus, Syria that killed several senior Iranian military personnel, Pentagon deputy spokesperson Sabrina Singh said.
On Monday, Israel carried out an airstrike on the annex of the Iranian Consulate in Damascus, destroying the building. Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said seven of its members were killed in the attack, including two commanders. Singh added that the United States does not support strikes on diplomatic missions.The US had reached out to Iran as it wanted to make its non-involvement in the attack very clear amid high tensions in the region, the spokesperson added.
US Was Not Notified by Israelis About Their Strike in Damascus – Pentagon
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States was not notified by the Israelis about their strike or the intended target if their strike in Damascus, Syria that killed several senior Iranian military personnel, Pentagon deputy spokesperson Sabrina Singh said.
On Monday, Israel carried out an airstrike on the annex of the Iranian Consulate in Damascus, destroying the building. Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said seven of its members were killed in the attack, including two commanders.
“We were not notified by the Israelis about their strike or the intended target of their strike in Damascus,” Singh said during a press briefing.
Singh added that the United States does not support strikes on diplomatic missions.
"We have made it very clear in private channels to Iran that we were not responsible for the strike that happened in Damascus. I would reiterate, the US had no involvement in that strike, and we had no knowledge about that ahead of time," Singh told reporters.
The US had reached out to Iran as it wanted to make its non-involvement in the attack very clear amid high tensions in the region, the spokesperson added.