US Was Not Notified by Israelis About Their Strike in Damascus – Pentagon

The US was not notified by the Israelis about their strike in Damascus, Syria that killed several senior Iranian military personnel, Pentagon deputy spokesperson Sabrina Singh said.

On Monday, Israel carried out an airstrike on the annex of the Iranian Consulate in Damascus, destroying the building. Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said seven of its members were killed in the attack, including two commanders. Singh added that the United States does not support strikes on diplomatic missions.The US had reached out to Iran as it wanted to make its non-involvement in the attack very clear amid high tensions in the region, the spokesperson added.

