https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/us-was-unaware-of-israels-plans-to-hit-iranian-diplomatic-facility-in-damascus---report-1117691928.html

US Was 'Unaware' of Israel's Plans to Hit Iranian Diplomatic Facility in Damascus - Report

US Was 'Unaware' of Israel's Plans to Hit Iranian Diplomatic Facility in Damascus - Report

Sputnik International

The United States has informed Iran that Washington "had no involvement" or advance knowledge of a deadly Israeli strike on an Iranian diplomatic facility in the Syrian capital, media reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed US officials familiar with the matter.

2024-04-02T06:33+0000

2024-04-02T06:33+0000

2024-04-02T06:33+0000

world

us

israel

iran

damascus

islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)

joe biden

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/12/1114294105_0:64:2840:1662_1920x0_80_0_0_3d57c24113b13b90c0c1639409e94d8d.jpg

On Monday, Israel carried out an airstrike on the Iranian Consulate General building in Damascus, destroying the building. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has confirmed that the Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate general building in Damascus killed two IRGC generals and five officers. The US "had no involvement in the [Israeli] strike and we did not know about it ahead of time," a National Security Council spokesperson told media. Moreover, Washington "has communicated this directly to Iran," a senior US official was quoted as saying by the news website. Israel has reportedly notified US President Joe Biden’s administration "a few minutes before its air force conducted the strike" but did not ask for a green light from the US. Israel did not inform the US that it was planning to bomb a building in the Iranian embassy compound, the report said. Former US Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland has said Washington should be concerned about the possible consequences of the Israeli attack on the Iranian Consulate General building in Damascus, adding that the incident could lead to further escalation.

israel

iran

damascus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us- israel ties, israel strike on iran, irael strike damascus, iran strike, revolutionary guarf strike