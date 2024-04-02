https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/us-weighs-selling-israel-f-15s-jdam-bombs-air-to-air-missiles--reports-1117689797.html
US Weighs Selling Israel F-15s, JDAM Bombs, Air-to-Air Missiles – Reports
The US is mulling selling F-15 fighter jets, air-to-air missiles, and precision bombs to Israel as the US ally continues bombing Gaza, Politico reported.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US is mulling selling F-15 fighter jets, air-to-air missiles, and precision bombs to Israel as the US ally continues bombing Gaza and is preparing a ground operation in refugee-flooded Rafah, Politico reported on Monday, citing a congressional aide and a person familiar with the discussions.
The two countries are discussing a sale of up to 50 new F-15 fighter jets, 30 AIM-120 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles, and a number of Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) kits also known as 500lbs (230 kg) precision bombs, the report said.
The Biden administration has already notified some relevant congressional committees about its intention to sell the weapons to Israel, but the sale has not been yet formally approved and it could take years to deliver them, the report added.
This decision, if taken, could make other countries question the sincerity of the Biden administration's concern for the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and once again emphasize the US' role in the Middle East escalation.
Russian president Vladimir Putin previously noted that the US discredit in every possible way those countries that insist on an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, on stopping the bloodshed, and are ready to make a real contribution to the settlement of the crisis.
"They [the US] do not need lasting peace in the Holy Land, they need permanent chaos in the Middle East," Putin said.
