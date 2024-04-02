International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian T-72 Tank Pummel Ukrainian Soldiers Near Avdeyevka
Watch Russian T-72 Tank Pummel Ukrainian Soldiers Near Avdeyevka
Russia’s Ministry of Defense published a footage of T-72 battle tank working close with Orlan-30 drone operators in order to thwart Ukrainian counterattack attempt near recently liberated Avdeyevka.
A video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows a T-72 tank working closely with Orlan-30 drone operators to thwart a Ukrainian counterattack attempt near the recently liberated town of Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic.The Orlan-30 reconnaissance UAV identified Ukrainian troops preparing for a counterattack and informed the tank crew. The steel behemoth made short work of the Ukrainian soldiers.Earlier, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, told Sputnik that the special military operation had shattered the myth of Western military superiority, with Russian tanks destroying fortified positions at a distance of 10 km.
Watch Russian T-72 Tank Pummel Ukrainian Soldiers Near Avdeyevka

13:25 GMT 02.04.2024
© Sputnik
A tank crew worked with operators of an Orlan-30 reconnaissance UAV to thwart a Ukrainian counterattack.
A video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows a T-72 tank working closely with Orlan-30 drone operators to thwart a Ukrainian counterattack attempt near the recently liberated town of Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic.
The Orlan-30 reconnaissance UAV identified Ukrainian troops preparing for a counterattack and informed the tank crew. The steel behemoth made short work of the Ukrainian soldiers.
Earlier, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, told Sputnik that the special military operation had shattered the myth of Western military superiority, with Russian tanks destroying fortified positions at a distance of 10 km.
