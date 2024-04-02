https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/watch-russian-t-72-tank-pummel-ukrainian-soldiers-near-avdeyevka-1117697603.html

Watch Russian T-72 Tank Pummel Ukrainian Soldiers Near Avdeyevka

Watch Russian T-72 Tank Pummel Ukrainian Soldiers Near Avdeyevka

Sputnik International

Russia’s Ministry of Defense published a footage of T-72 battle tank working close with Orlan-30 drone operators in order to thwart Ukrainian counterattack attempt near recently liberated Avdeyevka.

2024-04-02T13:25+0000

2024-04-02T13:25+0000

2024-04-02T13:25+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

ministry of defense

t-72

avdeyevka

russia

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/02/1117693579_83:0:1342:708_1920x0_80_0_0_40ca96f16da4ca2ff260469ff93ab5c2.png

A video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows a T-72 tank working closely with Orlan-30 drone operators to thwart a Ukrainian counterattack attempt near the recently liberated town of Avdeyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic.The Orlan-30 reconnaissance UAV identified Ukrainian troops preparing for a counterattack and informed the tank crew. The steel behemoth made short work of the Ukrainian soldiers.Earlier, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, told Sputnik that the special military operation had shattered the myth of Western military superiority, with Russian tanks destroying fortified positions at a distance of 10 km.

avdeyevka

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

T-72 tank in combat action Sputnik International T-72 tank in combat action 2024-04-02T13:25+0000 true PT0M43S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian crisis, t-72 tank, orlan-30 drone, t-72 in combat action