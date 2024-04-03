https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/att-data-breach-unveils-dangerous-crack-in-americas-data-security-fortress-1117702635.html
AT&T Data Breach Unveils Dangerous Crack in America's Data Security Fortress
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss various topics around the globe, including the AT&T data leaks.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/02/1117702475_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_126fd251acb975d7efbe9a1c39d5365c.jpg
The show opens with political commentator Armen Kurdian talking about the potential mutiny against Speaker Mike Johnson over his push to bring the House to a vote on the Ukraine aid.Then, author and journalist Peter Coffin talked about the AT&T data leak that revealed the issues with data collection in the US.The second hour begins with journalist and Editor of The Cradle Esteban Carrillo discussing the Israeli strikes on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria.The Final Countdown wraps up the show with tax attorney Steve Hayes who shares his expertise on Trump's ongoing legal drama, including the latest from his hush money trial.
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss various topics around the globe, including the AT&T data leaks.
The show opens with political commentator Armen Kurdian talking about the potential mutiny against Speaker Mike Johnson over his push to bring the House to a vote on the Ukraine aid.
Then, author and journalist Peter Coffin talked about the AT&T data leak that revealed the issues with data collection in the US.
The second hour begins with journalist and Editor of The Cradle Esteban Carrillo discussing the Israeli strikes on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria.
The Final Countdown wraps up the show with tax attorney Steve Hayes who shares his expertise on Trump's ongoing legal drama, including the latest from his hush money trial.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM