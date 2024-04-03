https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/iran-accuses-israel-of-bombing-consulate-trump-gains-momentum-in-legal-battle-1117705455.html
Iran Accuses Israel of Bombing Consulate; Trump Gains Momentum in Legal Battle
Iran Accuses Israel of Bombing Consulate; Trump Gains Momentum in Legal Battle
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss a variety of topics from around the world, including Iran accusing Israel in Syria and Trump's legal battle.
2024-04-03T04:02+0000
2024-04-03T04:02+0000
2024-04-04T10:42+0000
fault lines
us
radio
turkey
gaza strip
palestine
havana syndrome
donald trump
joe biden
at&t
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/02/1117705298_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6797e254b19032598608b1bfcd61aa25.png
Iran Accuses Israel of Bombing Consulate; Trump Gains Momentum in Legal Battle
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss a variety of topics from around the world, including Iran accusing Israel in Syria and Trump's legal battle
The first hour starts with Fault Lines speaking to Dr. Hasan Unal, Professor of Political Science and International Relations at Bashkent University, about the Turkish elections, which proved to be a major setback for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his AKP Party. He later discusses the Israeli attack on Gaza's northern region, specifically the Al-Shifa Hospital.Then, ex-Pentagon official Michael Maloof speaks to the Fault Lines team about the latest allegations against the Russian Federation regarding the infamous "Havana Syndrome".Later in the hour, Fault Lines was joined by lawyer and political commentator Steve Gill, who discussed Donald Trump's ongoing legal drama, including the latest from his hush money case.The last hour begins with economist Mark Frost speaking to Fault Lines about the AT&T breach that leaked user data for millions of people.The show wraps up with host Manila Chan who joined Fault Lines to discuss JK Rowling's call for Scotland to arrest her over its new safety initiative.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
gaza strip
palestine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/02/1117705298_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4f93b1b71487826c171d30ef55a1edb7.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
turkish elections, president recep tayyip erdogan and his akp party, havana syndrome, donald trump legal saga, at&t data leak
turkish elections, president recep tayyip erdogan and his akp party, havana syndrome, donald trump legal saga, at&t data leak
Iran Accuses Israel of Bombing Consulate; Trump Gains Momentum in Legal Battle
04:02 GMT 03.04.2024 (Updated: 10:42 GMT 04.04.2024)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss a variety of topics from around the world, including Iran accusing Israel in Syria and Trump's legal battle.
The first hour starts with Fault Lines speaking to Dr. Hasan Unal, Professor of Political Science and International Relations at Bashkent University, about the Turkish elections, which proved to be a major setback for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his AKP Party. He later discusses the Israeli attack on Gaza's northern region, specifically the Al-Shifa Hospital.
Then, ex-Pentagon official Michael Maloof speaks to the Fault Lines team about the latest allegations against the Russian Federation regarding the infamous "Havana Syndrome".
Later in the hour, Fault Lines was joined by lawyer and political commentator Steve Gill, who discussed Donald Trump's ongoing legal drama, including the latest from his hush money case.
The last hour begins with economist Mark Frost speaking to Fault Lines about the AT&T breach that leaked user data for millions of people.
The show wraps up with host Manila Chan who joined Fault Lines to discuss JK Rowling's call for Scotland to arrest her over its new safety initiative.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM