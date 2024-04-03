https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/iran-vows-retaliation-israels-strikes-on-consulate-sparks-threats-1117706632.html

Iran Vows Retaliation: Israel's Strikes on Consulate Sparks Threats

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the recent statement from Iran about seeking vengeance over the Israeli attack on their consulate in Damascus, Syria.

In the first hour, lawyer Steve Gill dives into the extension of the gag order against Donald Trump, as the judge attempts to silence the former president from targeting his daughter.Then, independent journalist Daniel Lazare discusses RFK Jr's interviews with CNN and Fox News and his potential to be an election spoiler.To open the final hour, veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier provides insights into the Israeli airstrikes on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria.Lastly, journalist, and geopolitical analyst KJ Noh discusses the phone call between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, highlighting escalating tensions between the U.S. and China.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

