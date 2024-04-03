International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Analysis
Enjoy in-depth, acute analysis of the most pressing local, regional and global trends at Sputnik!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/israel-attack-on-iran-embassy-a-message-to-americans-1117725985.html
Israel Attack on Iran Embassy ‘A Message To Americans’
Israel Attack on Iran Embassy ‘A Message To Americans’
Sputnik International
Veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier told radio Sputnik on Wednesday that Israel's attack on Iran's consulate in Syria was a message to the United States.
2024-04-03T23:44+0000
2024-04-03T23:44+0000
analysis
elijah j. magnier
israel
iran
sputnik
knesset
syria
fault lines
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/13/1117417429_0:0:2117:1191_1920x0_80_0_0_b48aefcc19f16521bcc6cd4f669fb65a.jpg
The unexpected Israeli attack on the Iranian diplomatic building in Syria was part of a message being sent to the United States that Israel will enlarge the conflict if the US does not come to its “rescue,” veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier told Sputnik’s Fault Lines on Wednesday.Bringing Iran, which Magnier pointed out has been demonized since 1979, into the war will force the US to join because of its long-standing policy that “Israel is part of American national security.”The attack also sent a message to the world that everything is on the table for Israel. “If Iran does not respond and the West does not condemn Israel, it means that no embassy in the world can pretend to be safe,” Magnier said, adding that Israel is going to hit any target they see and they “don’t care who’s going to burn on the way.”Israel wants Iran to respond and bring the US into the war, something Magnier says Iran is aware of, noting that it declined to respond to attacks against its generals who weren’t in diplomatic buildings. “However, this time is different.”Magnier noted that Iran will not receive the same support and sympathy that the Palestinians receive from the international community. “The Israelis are killing civilians. The Israelis are killing United Nations workers. They are destroying infrastructure, schools, hospitals, universities, they’re starving the population. This is why people around the world are standing with the Palestinian cause.”Co-host Melik Abdul noted that there are now protests in the streets of Israel, with some of them demanding a ceasefire to secure the release of the hostages.“People are in the street camping in front of his house, in front of the Knesset, in front of the government,” Magnier responded, saying that it is “very clear” to the protesters that the hostages are not his priority.Asked how Iran will ultimately respond, Magnier said that they have a range of options. “They have long-range precision missiles. They can flood the interception missiles of the Israelis” and hit somewhere in Israel. But they could also hit targets in the Red Sea, or US and Israeli targets in Iraq and Syria.“Or they can increase the support to the axis of resistance and supply them with more advanced weapons that can damage Israel,” he noted, but added that it is critical that Iran hits Israel directly “because it is important for the Iranians to know that their country has responded to the attack.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/iran-vows-to-retaliate-after-israeli-attack-on-consulate-in-damascus-1117693749.html
israel
iran
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Ian DeMartino
Ian DeMartino
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/13/1117417429_99:0:1979:1410_1920x0_80_0_0_fbc3ffe3ab4773d8ee680532c750c7d1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel attacks iran, will the war in gaza expand, is world war 3 starting, elijah magnier interview
israel attacks iran, will the war in gaza expand, is world war 3 starting, elijah magnier interview

Israel Attack on Iran Embassy ‘A Message To Americans’

23:44 GMT 03.04.2024
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Joe Biden is greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after arriving at Ben Gurion International Airport, on Oct. 18, 2023, in Tel Aviv
President Joe Biden is greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after arriving at Ben Gurion International Airport, on Oct. 18, 2023, in Tel Aviv - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.04.2024
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
Ian DeMartino
All materials
On Monday, Israeli warplanes struck an Iranian diplomatic building in Syria which included the embassy and was below the home of the Iranian ambassador and his family. While the ambassador and family were not present at the time, several Iranian military officials were killed.
The unexpected Israeli attack on the Iranian diplomatic building in Syria was part of a message being sent to the United States that Israel will enlarge the conflict if the US does not come to its “rescue,” veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier told Sputnik’s Fault Lines on Wednesday.
“The Israelis are sending a very strong message to various actors. The first one is the United States that is slow in delivering weapons,” Magnier began. “The Israelis are also sending another message to the Americans saying, ‘Well if you don’t come to our rescue and you don’t stand by us, we are going to enlarge the war and drag Iran,’” into the fight.
Bringing Iran, which Magnier pointed out has been demonized since 1979, into the war will force the US to join because of its long-standing policy that “Israel is part of American national security.”
Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.04.2024
World
Iran Vows to Retaliate After Israeli Attack on Consulate in Damascus
Yesterday, 10:13 GMT
The attack also sent a message to the world that everything is on the table for Israel. “If Iran does not respond and the West does not condemn Israel, it means that no embassy in the world can pretend to be safe,” Magnier said, adding that Israel is going to hit any target they see and they “don’t care who’s going to burn on the way.”
Israel wants Iran to respond and bring the US into the war, something Magnier says Iran is aware of, noting that it declined to respond to attacks against its generals who weren’t in diplomatic buildings. “However, this time is different.”
“If Iran does not respond, then the Israelis will go further and will hit even further objectives,” Magnier explained. “But the response will be very thoughtful because Iran needs to be careful not to fall into the hands of [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu.”
Magnier noted that Iran will not receive the same support and sympathy that the Palestinians receive from the international community. “The Israelis are killing civilians. The Israelis are killing United Nations workers. They are destroying infrastructure, schools, hospitals, universities, they’re starving the population. This is why people around the world are standing with the Palestinian cause.”
Co-host Melik Abdul noted that there are now protests in the streets of Israel, with some of them demanding a ceasefire to secure the release of the hostages.
“People are in the street camping in front of his house, in front of the Knesset, in front of the government,” Magnier responded, saying that it is “very clear” to the protesters that the hostages are not his priority.
“At the end of the day, he is negotiating with the group that he’s saying he is defeating and he wants to eradicate. He goes to Cairo [Egypt] and doesn’t have any talks with them and without any outcome because he doesn’t want an outcome.”
Asked how Iran will ultimately respond, Magnier said that they have a range of options. “They have long-range precision missiles. They can flood the interception missiles of the Israelis” and hit somewhere in Israel. But they could also hit targets in the Red Sea, or US and Israeli targets in Iraq and Syria.
“Or they can increase the support to the axis of resistance and supply them with more advanced weapons that can damage Israel,” he noted, but added that it is critical that Iran hits Israel directly “because it is important for the Iranians to know that their country has responded to the attack.”
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала