Israel Attack on Iran Embassy ‘A Message To Americans’

Israel Attack on Iran Embassy 'A Message To Americans'

Veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier told radio Sputnik on Wednesday that Israel's attack on Iran's consulate in Syria was a message to the United States.

The unexpected Israeli attack on the Iranian diplomatic building in Syria was part of a message being sent to the United States that Israel will enlarge the conflict if the US does not come to its “rescue,” veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier told Sputnik’s Fault Lines on Wednesday.Bringing Iran, which Magnier pointed out has been demonized since 1979, into the war will force the US to join because of its long-standing policy that “Israel is part of American national security.”The attack also sent a message to the world that everything is on the table for Israel. “If Iran does not respond and the West does not condemn Israel, it means that no embassy in the world can pretend to be safe,” Magnier said, adding that Israel is going to hit any target they see and they “don’t care who’s going to burn on the way.”Israel wants Iran to respond and bring the US into the war, something Magnier says Iran is aware of, noting that it declined to respond to attacks against its generals who weren’t in diplomatic buildings. “However, this time is different.”Magnier noted that Iran will not receive the same support and sympathy that the Palestinians receive from the international community. “The Israelis are killing civilians. The Israelis are killing United Nations workers. They are destroying infrastructure, schools, hospitals, universities, they’re starving the population. This is why people around the world are standing with the Palestinian cause.”Co-host Melik Abdul noted that there are now protests in the streets of Israel, with some of them demanding a ceasefire to secure the release of the hostages.“People are in the street camping in front of his house, in front of the Knesset, in front of the government,” Magnier responded, saying that it is “very clear” to the protesters that the hostages are not his priority.Asked how Iran will ultimately respond, Magnier said that they have a range of options. “They have long-range precision missiles. They can flood the interception missiles of the Israelis” and hit somewhere in Israel. But they could also hit targets in the Red Sea, or US and Israeli targets in Iraq and Syria.“Or they can increase the support to the axis of resistance and supply them with more advanced weapons that can damage Israel,” he noted, but added that it is critical that Iran hits Israel directly “because it is important for the Iranians to know that their country has responded to the attack.”

