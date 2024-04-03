https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/israel-attacks-iran-consulate-free-speech-on-the-rocks-in-us-yemen-power-in-the-red-sea-1117705911.html

Israel Attacks Iran Consulate; Free Speech on the Rocks in US; Yemen Power in the Red Sea

Israel Attacks Iran Consulate; Free Speech on the Rocks in US; Yemen Power in the Red Sea

Moscow has condemned an Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria.

Israel Attacks Iran Consulate; Free Speech on the Rocks in US; Yemen Power in the Red Sea Sputnik International Moscow has condemned an Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss Yemen and the crisis in the Red Sea.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss the Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria, another US weapons deal for Israel, and the attack on the Al Shifa hospital.Rachel Blevins, journalist and host of The BackStory on Radio Sputnik, joins us to discuss the German economy's demise and the EU's move to increase censorship.Dr. Mohammad Marandi, Professor of English Literature and Orientalism at the University of Tehran, joins us to discuss the Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, discusses the decline of the dollar and Russian economic prosperity in the face of US sanctions.Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, joins us to discuss US censorship as neocons argue for free speech restrictions.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Russia's position on the Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate and the US push to steal Russian frozen assets.Marjorie Cohn, Professor Emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, joins us to discuss the Biden administration's moves to keep Julian Assange in prison indefinitely.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

