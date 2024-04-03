https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/israeli-strikes-kill-aid-workers-iranian-officials-abortion-in-court-2024-race-1117705629.html

Google agrees to settle a class action lawsuit alleging it misled users about how private “incognito mode” really was.

Belfast-based political commentator and socialist activist Phil Kelly joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss Israel’s deadly strike on a World Central Kitchen aid convoy, whether there is any action Israel could take that would threaten US support, an expanded Scottish hate crime law, and why some efforts to protect the right of trans people to live normal lives have instead created such outrage.Political analyst and professor of English literature and Orientalism Mohammad Marandi discusses this week’s Israeli strike on the Iranian embassy in Syrian capital, what Iranian officials were killed in the strike, how Iran might response, why Israel is transgressing so many norms in the course of this conflict, and whether these transgressions will be the country’s downfall.Political consultant, political organizer and co-founder of Black Lives Matter Tampa Donna Davis discusses the likely fates of Florida ballot initiatives on abortion and marijuana, the fate of House Speaker Mike Johnson, more gag orders for former President Donald Trump, whether GOP fundraising will recover, how to interpret national polls at this early stage, who Trump should choose for his running mate, and what 2024 presidential candidate is most harmful to democracy.Christine Hong, professor of critical race and ethnic studies and literature at UC Santa Cruz and an organizer with Ending the Korean War Teaching Collective, discusses the hidden truth of the United States war on Korea, how US foreign policy has prolonged a frozen war on the Korean peninsula to pursue its own aims, and how Washington’s invasion of Korea set a precedent for further US military interventions.The Misfits also discuss a new case of bird flu in humans.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

