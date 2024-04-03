https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/jaish-al-adl-terrorist-group-attacks-two-police-stations-in-southeastern-iran---official-1117727552.html

Jaish al-Adl Terrorist Group Attacks Two Police Stations in Southeastern Iran - Official

Jaish al-Adl Terrorist Group Attacks Two Police Stations in Southeastern Iran - Official

Members of the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group have attacked two police stations in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan, Deputy Governor Alireza Markhamati said.

Three security forces officers have been killed in a firefight with Jaish al-Adl terrorists, Deputy Governor Alireza Markhamati stated. Iranian news agency Mehr reported that Abbas Mir, the deputy chief of the 11th police station in Chabahar, was among the killed officers.Markhamati said earlier in the day that the attackers planned to infiltrate the headquarters of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), but a shootout with law enforcement officers prevented them from doing so.The deputy governor added that the attack began around 10:00 p.m. local time (18:30 GMT) on Wednesday and emphasized that Sunni militant group Jaish al-Adl, which is fighting for the independence of the Sistan and Baluchestan province and recognized a terrorist group in Iran, is linked to Israel. His statement came amid a deteriorating situation in the Middle East over Monday's Israeli airstrike on the consular annex of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus.Iranian media reported that several terrorists were killed and wounded, but the reported numbers varied.In late February, Iranian news agency Mehr reported that Iranian security forces had eliminated one of the leaders of the Jaish al-Adl terrorist group, Ismail Shahbakhsh, and his associates in an operation carried out in southeastern Pakistan. In mid-December 2023, Jaish al-Adl, which is fighting for the independence of the Sistan and Baluchestan province, claimed responsibility for an attack on a police station in Rask. At least 12 police department employees had been killed and seven others had been injured in the attack, regional prosecutor Mehdi Shamsabadi then said.

