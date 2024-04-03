International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Scorched Earth: Watch Russian TOS-1A Launcher Torch Ukrainian Positions
Scorched Earth: Watch Russian TOS-1A Launcher Torch Ukrainian Positions
Several Ukrainian troop positions on the western bank of the Dnepr River ended up being virtually evaporated by Russian TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems.
The attack caught the Ukrainian troops unaware as the TOS-1A units managed to reach the firing position undetected and unleashed their deadly payload of thermobaric rockets during nighttime.With the fortified positions they were occupying suddenly transformed into raging infernos, the Ukrainian soldiers had no chance to escape and ended up perishing in the ensuing conflagration.This short video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how this attack took place.
Scorched Earth: Watch Russian TOS-1A Launcher Torch Ukrainian Positions

18:44 GMT 03.04.2024
© Sputnik . Russian Ministry of Defense
Several Ukrainian positions on the western bank of the Dnepr River ended up being virtually evaporated by Russian TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems.
The attack caught the Ukrainian troops unaware as the TOS-1A units managed to reach the firing position undetected and unleashed their deadly payload of thermobaric rockets during nighttime.
With the fortified positions they were occupying suddenly transformed into raging infernos, the Ukrainian soldiers had no chance to escape and ended up perishing in the ensuing conflagration.
This short video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how this attack took place.
