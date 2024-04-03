https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/scorched-earth-watch-russian-tos-1a-launcher-torch-ukrainian-positions-1117724195.html

Scorched Earth: Watch Russian TOS-1A Launcher Torch Ukrainian Positions

Scorched Earth: Watch Russian TOS-1A Launcher Torch Ukrainian Positions

Sputnik International

Several Ukrainian troop positions on the western bank of the Dnepr River ended up being virtually evaporated by Russian TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems.

2024-04-03T18:44+0000

2024-04-03T18:44+0000

2024-04-03T18:44+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

tos-1 heavy flame throwing system

video

solntsepek

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/03/1117724332_0:1:1400:789_1920x0_80_0_0_47b1820feef3c68aacc641d01537112d.png

The attack caught the Ukrainian troops unaware as the TOS-1A units managed to reach the firing position undetected and unleashed their deadly payload of thermobaric rockets during nighttime.With the fortified positions they were occupying suddenly transformed into raging infernos, the Ukrainian soldiers had no chance to escape and ended up perishing in the ensuing conflagration.This short video released by the Russian Ministry of Defense shows how this attack took place.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

TOS-1A Solntsepyok Torches Ukrainian Troop Positions Sputnik International TOS-1A Solntsepyok Torches Ukrainian Troop Positions 2024-04-03T18:44+0000 true PT0M32S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

tos-1, solntsepyok, solntsepek, tos 1a in action