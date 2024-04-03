International
The United States and the European Union intend to utilize artificial intelligence (AI) technology to find replacements for chemicals used in semiconductor manufacturing, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
Following a US-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting in Belgium, the group drafted a statement outlining their intention to use AI to accelerate the discovery of materials to replace per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), dubbed "forever chemicals" due to their slow breakdown, in semiconductor manufacturing, the report said, citing the draft statement. The draft statement also indicated that the US and EU intend to review security risks linked to so-called legacy chips in their supply chains. China has invested in legacy chip manufacturing, prompting concerns about market distortion or dependencies, according to the report. The US and EU will consult and develop joint measures to address distortionary effects on the global semiconductor supply chain, the draft statement said.
US, EU Plan to Find New Semiconductor Manufacturing Chemicals Using AI - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States and the European Union intend to utilize artificial intelligence (AI) technology to find replacements for chemicals used in semiconductor manufacturing, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
Following a US-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting in Belgium, the group drafted a statement outlining their intention to use AI to accelerate the discovery of materials to replace per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), dubbed "forever chemicals" due to their slow breakdown, in semiconductor manufacturing, the report said, citing the draft statement.

In February, the US Environmental Protection Agency proposed regulatory modifications to classify some PFAS as hazardous.

The draft statement also indicated that the US and EU intend to review security risks linked to so-called legacy chips in their supply chains. China has invested in legacy chip manufacturing, prompting concerns about market distortion or dependencies, according to the report.
The US and EU will consult and develop joint measures to address distortionary effects on the global semiconductor supply chain, the draft statement said.
