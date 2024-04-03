https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/us-uk-did-not-discuss-russian-unsc-statement-on-attack-on-iranian-consulate---envoy-1117726305.html
The US and the UK refused to discuss a draft statement of the UNSC proposed by Russia on Israel’s attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said.
"Following the results of the Security Council meeting on April 2 on the Israeli attack on the consular department of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, Russia prepared a draft Security Council Statement for the press with a standard text for such cases. However, the United States and Great Britain did not even want to discuss it, citing the fact that during the meeting there was no unity in assessments of what happened," Polyansky wrote on his Telegram page. He recalled that at that time only these two delegations, together with the French, did not condemn this obvious violation of international law, "but engaged in a verbal balancing act, from which it could be concluded that Iran itself is to blame for everything."
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United States and the United Kingdom refused to discuss a draft statement of the UN Security Council proposed by Russia on Israel’s attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Russian Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said on Wednesday.
“This is the best illustration of the double standards of the Western “troika” and it's real, and not declarative, attitude towards law and order in the international context,” the diplomat emphasized.