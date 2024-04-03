https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/watch-russian-drone-operators-explain-how-they-disrupt-ukraines-military-plans-1117704715.html
Watch Russian Drone Operators Explain How They Disrupt Ukraine's Military Plans
Watch Russian Drone Operators Explain How They Disrupt Ukraine's Military Plans
Conducting troop rotation and resupplying units in the field has become a nigh impossible task for Ukrainian commanders due to incessant Russian drone strikes.
Previously, Ukrainian convoys could feel relatively safe deep in home territory, but the increased range of new Russian drones has quickly put an end to that.Ukrainian troop movements are being monitored around the clock and are constantly being disrupted by drone strikes, one Russian drone operator has revealed.“Previously, they could drive around like they were moving through peaceful cities, delivering their load and driving away,” the serviceman said, referring to Ukrainian convoys conducting troop rotation. “Since we got our hands on FPV [first-person view] drones, it became nearly impossible for them.”
