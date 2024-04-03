https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/watch-russian-su-25-jet-unleash-torrent-of-fire-on-ukrainian-positions-1117710474.html

Watch Russian Su-25 Jet Unleash Torrent of Fire on Ukrainian Positions

Su-25 attack aircraft play crucial role in special military operation, providing aerial support to Russian troops.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has released footage showing the combat work of Su-25 fighter jets in the north of the Donetsk People's Republic. A squadron of jets carried out a sortie against Ukrainian positions, unleashed a barrage of unguided air-to-ground missiles and returned to base in one piece.The pilot of the attack aircraft explained that they provide air support for the Russian infantry.Su-25s are able to launch missiles at extremely low altitudes and evade enemy air defenses with sophisticated maneuvers and state-of-the-art devices that deceive heat-seeking systems by creating false targets.

