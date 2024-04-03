https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/white-house-says-unaware-if-us-arms-used-in-israeli-strike-on-aid-workers-1117720925.html
White House Says Unaware if US Arms Used in Israeli Strike on Aid Workers
The United States is unaware if US-supplied weapons were used in an Israeli strike on World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid workers in the Gaza Strip, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said on Wednesday.
"I do not know the answer to that question," Kirby said, when asked whether US-supplied weapons or resources were involved in the strike. Ben Saul, the UN special rapporteur on human rights and counter-terrorism, has since said that the bombing may constitute a violation of international humanitarian law and a war crime.Following the incident, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has come under pressure from his allies over the country's airstrike on the urgently needed convoy.
The United States is unaware if US-supplied weapons were used in an Israeli strike on World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid workers in the Gaza Strip, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said on Wednesday.
"I do not know the answer to that question," Kirby said, when asked whether US-supplied weapons or resources were involved in the strike.
On Monday, seven WCK aid workers, including a US citizen, died as the result of a series of Israeli strikes on their marked vehicles, despite the group having coordinated their movements with the Israel Defense Forces.
Ben Saul, the UN special rapporteur on human rights and counter-terrorism, has since said that the bombing may constitute a violation of international humanitarian law
and a war crime.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli troops "unintentionally harmed non-combatants" in Gaza, adding that "this happens in war." Israel has launched an investigation into the matter to prevent it from happening again, he said.
Following the incident, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
has come under pressure from his allies over the country's airstrike on the urgently needed convoy.