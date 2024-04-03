International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/white-house-says-unaware-if-us-arms-used-in-israeli-strike-on-aid-workers-1117720925.html
White House Says Unaware if US Arms Used in Israeli Strike on Aid Workers
White House Says Unaware if US Arms Used in Israeli Strike on Aid Workers
Sputnik International
The United States is unaware if US-supplied weapons were used in an Israeli strike on World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid workers in the Gaza Strip, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said on Wednesday.
2024-04-03T15:12+0000
2024-04-03T15:12+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
us
john kirby
israel
world
gaza strip
white house
gaza violence
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/03/1117720767_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_40bb2cd50f476d646ee689aa5380cc4f.jpg
"I do not know the answer to that question," Kirby said, when asked whether US-supplied weapons or resources were involved in the strike. Ben Saul, the UN special rapporteur on human rights and counter-terrorism, has since said that the bombing may constitute a violation of international humanitarian law and a war crime.Following the incident, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has come under pressure from his allies over the country's airstrike on the urgently needed convoy.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/netanyahu-under-pressure-from-allies-over-israels-deadly-strike-on-gaza-aid-workers-1117711431.html
israel
world
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/03/1117720767_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_de1beecb184733876203645aeb88d916.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians
gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us, israeli strikes, israel strikes gaza, israel kills civilians

White House Says Unaware if US Arms Used in Israeli Strike on Aid Workers

15:12 GMT 03.04.2024
© AP Photo / Ismael Abu DayyahPalestinians inspect a vehicle with the logo of the World Central Kitchen wrecked by an Israeli airstrike in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip
Palestinians inspect a vehicle with the logo of the World Central Kitchen wrecked by an Israeli airstrike in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.04.2024
© AP Photo / Ismael Abu Dayyah
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is unaware if US-supplied weapons were used in an Israeli strike on World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid workers in the Gaza Strip, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said on Wednesday.
"I do not know the answer to that question," Kirby said, when asked whether US-supplied weapons or resources were involved in the strike.

On Monday, seven WCK aid workers, including a US citizen, died as the result of a series of Israeli strikes on their marked vehicles, despite the group having coordinated their movements with the Israel Defense Forces.

United Nations staff members inspect the carcass of a car used by US-based aid group World Central Kitchen, that was hit by an Israeli strike the previous day in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on April 2, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.04.2024
World
Netanyahu Under Pressure From Allies Over Israel's Deadly Strike on Gaza Aid Workers
09:15 GMT
Ben Saul, the UN special rapporteur on human rights and counter-terrorism, has since said that the bombing may constitute a violation of international humanitarian law and a war crime.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli troops "unintentionally harmed non-combatants" in Gaza, adding that "this happens in war." Israel has launched an investigation into the matter to prevent it from happening again, he said.

Following the incident, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has come under pressure from his allies over the country's airstrike on the urgently needed convoy.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала