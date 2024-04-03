https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/white-house-says-unaware-if-us-arms-used-in-israeli-strike-on-aid-workers-1117720925.html

White House Says Unaware if US Arms Used in Israeli Strike on Aid Workers

The United States is unaware if US-supplied weapons were used in an Israeli strike on World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid workers in the Gaza Strip, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"I do not know the answer to that question," Kirby said, when asked whether US-supplied weapons or resources were involved in the strike. Ben Saul, the UN special rapporteur on human rights and counter-terrorism, has since said that the bombing may constitute a violation of international humanitarian law and a war crime.Following the incident, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has come under pressure from his allies over the country's airstrike on the urgently needed convoy.

